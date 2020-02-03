Hard Rock Hotels Introduces Four New Wedding Designs
Arguably one of the most important days in a person’s life, picking the perfect location to celebrate ones nuptials is no easy feat. According to Business Wire, 25% of couples opt into celebrating their big day abroad and the wedding tourism industry is estimated to generate $16 billion US in sales annual - a number that is only projected to increase over the next several years.
AIC Hotel Group, an experiential hospitality brand that spearheads the sales and marketing efforts for luxury hotel properties in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, is looking to increase their share of the ‘wedding tourism industry pie’ by revamping their wedding offerings at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels in Punta Cana, Cancun, Riviera Maya, Vallarta, and Los Cabos
Last week, AIC Hotel Group announced the official launch of four entirely new destination wedding designs: Free Spirit, Tropical Paradise, Modern Enchantment and Lavish Daydream. These hand-curated yet completely customizable inspiration packages start at $3,000 and are directly influenced by the natural beauty of each destination.
“Unveiling these new designs that we get to call our own marks a very special milestone for us and we are excited to see them come to life,” said AIC Hotel Group’s Vice President of Marketing, Frank Maduro. “Our all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels have established themselves as industry disruptors in the all-inclusive market bringing music, fun and excitement all day and night for everyone in the family, and ultimately becoming the perfect venue for destination weddings. After years of keeping a close eye on our wedding couples’ feedback and the latest design trends, we felt it was only right to create inspirations that truly capture the essence and beauty of our all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels and their destinations.”
Perfect for the bohemian couple, the Free Spirit collection is designed to fill a couple's big day with lush greenery and natural touches that complement the brilliant blues of a tropical backdrop perfectly.
The Modern Enchantment collection is anchored around its whimsical circular altar adorned with greenery and white flowers - a statement within itself.
For relaxed opulence, Tropical Paradise brings the natural beauty of its surroundings front and center with its vibrant floral centerpieces and golden touches.
Last but not least, Lavish Daydream’s floral draped altar combined with the white petal runner and golden chairs is nothing short of breathtaking and bound to leave anyone in attendance stunned in every sense of the word.
AIC Hotel Group is allowing couples the opportunity to mix and match their favorite pieces within each collection ensuring a day that is uniquely theirs while still counting on all amenities to be included in the final cost.
In order to ensure couples receive their dream wedding, couples are also matched with a member from the Hard Rock Hotel’s U.S. based wedding specialist team who will be in charge of arranging every last detail from the ceremony to the décor, alleviating stress around the planning process tremendously.
Weddings at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels also come with a number of benefits and promotions for both the bride and groom and their guest including complimentary room upgrades, the Limitless All-Inclusive promotion (for guests - available through December 2020), off-site tours and on-property activities including Rock Spa Rhythm & Motion treatments, beauty salon services, Rock Shots Photography, romantic private beachfront dinners, golf, etc.
For more information on destination weddings at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, visit www.hrhweddings.com.
