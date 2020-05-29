Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta’s Protocols, Procedures and Preventive Measures
Hotel & Resort All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels May 29, 2020
WHY IT RATES: As Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta awaits its reopening, the resort has implemented health and safety protocols with the safety of guests and employees top of mind. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
We have developed a comprehensive, enhanced cleanliness and sanitation plan that consists of added precautionary measures throughout all aspects of the guest and team member experience. Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta will also implement the global Hard Rock SAFE + SOUND program powered by Ecolab, which includes detailed guidelines and protocols followed by all branded properties around the world. Below you will find a summary of our enhanced protocols:
1. Guest & Employee Health: Antibacterial hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout all areas of the hotel, with additional signage throughout back-of-house and guest areas reminding everyone of important health and hygiene protocols such as handwashing and physical distancing. Physical contact will be minimized as much as possible, and we will continue to provide an onsite 24/7 doctor to provide medical assistance as needed.
2. Employee Protocols: All of our staff have received thorough training on our enhanced protocols, in addition to training on identifying any flu or virus-like symptoms and following a firm procedure on reporting to a medical official. Staff will also continue to receive training on global standards of sanitation set forth by third parties such as Ecolab and NSF. In addition to ongoing training, employees will be closely monitored for any symptoms (including a temperature reading) on a daily basis, and will be required to wear the appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) based on their roles and responsibilities.
3. Cleaning Protocols and Sanitation: We use cleaning products such as Ecolab and standards that meet EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) guidelines and are approved for use and effective against viruses, bacteria and other airborne and bloodborne pathogens. We have increased the frequency of deep-cleaning and disinfecting all common areas, public spaces and guest rooms (in addition to back of house areas) with an emphasis on high-contact surfaces such as front desk check-in counters, elevators and elevator buttons, door handles, public bathrooms, room keys and locks, ATMs, handrails, tables, gym equipment, dining surfaces, seating areas, pool chairs and more.
4. Physical Distancing: Guests and employees are instructed to practice physical distancing by standing six feet away from other groups who are not traveling with them; this includes while standing in lines, waiting for elevators (including limited capacity), or walking throughout the hotel. Additionally, furniture placement throughout all common areas and back-of-house has been rearranged to allow for increased spacing, including redesigned layouts for meetings and events.
5. Guest Experience: Every step of the guest journey has its own set of defined protocols that will ensure the safety and wellbeing of our guests and employees, while maintaining the level of service that you have come to expect. This includes our in-house transfer company, luggage disinfection, non-invasive temperature readings via a thermal camera, a pristine check-in process, strictly enforced hygiene and physical distancing practices throughout the spa, salon, fitness center, pool and beach areas, shows and more.
6. F&B: We will continue to reinforce our internationally recognized methods of identifying and managing food safety related risk, including Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP), and adhering to strict global brand standards in addition to third-party standards such as NSF. Select services such as buffet and teppanyaki have been eliminated, while in-room dining will now be contactless with enhanced menu options.
SOURCE: All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels press release.
For more information on All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, Puerto Vallarta
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS