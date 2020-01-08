Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana Unveils Entertainment Lineup for 2020
AIC Hotel Group has announced an exciting event lineup coming in 2020 to its flagship property, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. The resort is kicking off the new decade with a slew of concerts ranging from rock and country to disco and funk for guests to enjoy as part of the all-inclusive experience.
“Through the years, we have successfully positioned our all-inclusive Hard Rock properties as the go-to destination for world class entertainment and unforgettable vacations,” said Adele Barrera, marketing director at AIC Hotel Group. “2020 will be a big year for entertainment at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana as part of our commitment to always provide added value to our guests’ stay.”
The All-Star Music Spectacular kicked off the line up, featuring four iconic shows with an epic cast of stars from American Idol, Dancing With The Stars, So You Think You Can Dance and more, December 22, 2019 through January 2, 2020. These shows were exclusively curated for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana guests and can’t be seen anywhere else in the world.
In addition to musical performances, the entertainment powerhouse is also opening its doors to the largest contemporary circus producer in the world, Cirque Du Soleil from January 31 to February 23, 2020. For an additional cost, guests are invited to experience a place where the unexpected is expected in an artistic, acrobatic game of order and disorder with BAZZAR.
Schedule of events:
January 18 Collective Soul- 9PM | Fillmore Ballroom
January 30 Sugar Ray- 9PM | Fillmore Ballroom
January 31 - Cirque Du Soleil BAZZAR
February 23 Cana Bay Golf Course
February 24 KC and the Sunshine Band- 9PM | Fillmore Ballroom
March 4 +LIVE+ - 9PM | Fillmore Ballroom
March 18 Night Ranger- 9PM | Fillmore Ballroom
July 3 KIDZ BOP Live 2020 - *More details to come
July 4 Uncle Kracker - 9PM | Fillmore Ballroom
More musical acts will continue to be announced throughout the year. For the most up to date information on events at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, please visit www.hardrockhotelpuntacana.com
