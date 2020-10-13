Hard Rock All Inclusive and Unico Rivera Maya Add Free Medical Insurance for Weddings and Social Groups
Hotel & Resort October 13, 2020
AIC Hotel Group, the hospitality brand offering unmatched vacation experiences announced today the inclusion of complimentary medical insurance protection to wedding and social group bookings at any of the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, and UNICO 20 87 Hotel Riviera Maya. The “My Travel Assistance” insurance service is available to guests of all ages beginning at check in, and ending at check out bringing wedding couples, or social groups, and their guests an added layer of confidence and security when choosing to book at the aforementioned hotels from now until December 31, 2020, for travel any time.
Guests have an option to upgrade their coverage from My Travel Assistance Basic to My Travel Assistance Plus for an additional $20 USD per person, for the duration of the stay. Both insurance options offered provide medical assistance for COVID 19 related illness, sudden illness or accidents that occur inside or outside the hotel. Additional services include ambulance transfers, hospitalization, telemedicine and prescribed extended stays for up to 10 days. My Travel Assistance Basic covers up to $10,000 USD for sudden illness or accidents, while My Travel Assistance Plus covers up to $20,000 USD. Existing wedding groups who are already booked can add My Travel Assistance Basic to their reservations for $20 USD per person, or $40 USD per person should they wish to upgrade to the “plus” option.
“Part of our commitment to providing an unmatched experience to our guests includes ensuring that their safety, wellbeing and peace of mind come before anything else,” said Frank Maduro, vice president of marketing at AIC Hotel Group. “Our new travel assistance program adds that extra layer of security travelers now look for before committing to booking a trip, and we’ve done our best to provide coverage that can be applied to most unpredictable and strenuous situations.”
For more information, please visit hrhweddings.com, unico2087weddings.com or call 855-762-5255.
