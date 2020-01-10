Fairmont Mayakoba Luxury All-Inclusive Offerings For A Winter Escape
Hotel & Resort Soheila Hakimi January 10, 2020
Ready to recharge your senses after a busy holiday season? Fairmont Mayakoba invites Canadians to hang up their winter coats and recharge their senses in Mexico’s Riviera Maya.
Located 40 miles south of Cancun near the town of Playa del Carmen, on the pristine Caribbean shoreline of a private gated resort community, Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya offers guest the opportunity to be surrounded by 240 acres of tropical forest and bask in the crystal clear waters of Mexico.
Known for offering an elevated culinary experience, Fairmont Mayakoba Luxury All-Inclusive offering - a signature inclusive Riviera Maya promotion, is one stand out feature about the hotel. With both value and convenience in mind, Fairmont Mayakoba’s Luxury All-Inclusive packages provides guests the opportunity to dive into their next culinary adventure and enjoy first hand their selection of award-winning restaurants. Premium beverage selection, creative cuisines, and delectable menus are just some of the highlights you can expect from Fairmont Mayajoba’s three restaurants and four bars.
Guest can continue to indulge and refresh their senses throughout the property, everywhere from the beach to their rooms, thanks to the hotel daily beach service, in-room dining (7 am to 10 pm) and minibar service that comes with soft drinks, local and imported beer, water, light snacks and sweets.
The hotel itself has 401 luxurious rooms and suites, and all the amenities you need to wind down after the holidays including a 37,000 square-foot Willow Stream Spa which features 20 treatment rooms, two mineral pools and steam rooms. A full-service Fitness Center and Beauty Salon are also offered along with access to El Camaleón, an 18-hole, par 72 golf course designed by The Shark Greg Norman. Vacation is about indulging after all, and what better way to treat yourself than with a round of golf or a spa treatment?
Entertainment and fun is around every corner at Fairmont Mayakoba, for both adults and children thanks to the hotels great programming. Different activities are planned daily including culinary experiences like ‘Taste the Mexican Culture’ at their Mexican Street Market, cooking classes, Mexican craft beer tastings, and ‘Brazilian Night'. Fitness and wellbeing programs are also offered at the hotel and include Salsa classes, catamaran tours, and boogie board classes. Further, children between the ages of five and eleven have their very own activities waiting for them at the Discovery Club & Adventure Camp.
Begin the next decade feeling completely rejuvenated and on the right foot with the help of Fairmont Mayakoba. Contact a travel agent or visit www.fairmont.com/mayakoba-riviera-maya to learn more about how you can make your next vacation to Mexico your best yet.
