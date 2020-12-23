Excellence Resorts: Top-Flight Luxury in the Caribbean and Mexico
The folks from the Excellence Collection have some of the finest, most luxurious resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico. Here’s a look at some of their amazing offerings.
Finest Playa Mujeres
Finest Playa Mujeres is an all-inclusive resort that lets you connect when you want and disconnect when you need to. Aesthetic simplicity flows throughout the rows of sparkling pools, above-the-curve inclusions, and all-suite accommodations at this resort for all ages. Finally find the time to celebrate and enjoy time together. Set on a peninsula with pristine virgin beaches and endless sand dunes, this place will have you looking out over the deepest Caribbean blues as you revel in delightful areas created for kids and for adults only. A fabulous area of Mexico that Canadians love to visit year after year.
Finest Punta Cana
Welcome to Finest Punta Cana, a modern, all-inclusive resort playground that engages, excites, and invokes utter enjoyment and relaxation. Sleek design and stunning aesthetics surround guests, creating a perfect picture and unforgettable experience in every corner. The atmosphere is chic, yet casual, with high end service and unmatched offerings. Thoughtfully conceived for both families and adults, Finest Punta Cana leaves no detail untouched. From over-the-top amenities and world-class restaurants, to the resort’s sprawling main pool and golden sand beach, Finest Punta Cana prides itself on delivering a distinctly different experience from other luxury Caribbean resorts. Punta Cana is a perennial favourite for Canadians, with remarkable golf and incredible weather.
Excellence Oyster Bay
Excellence Oyster Bay is where warm Jamaican hospitality meets modern luxury and the unparalleled beauty of Montego Bay. Located on a private peninsula surrounded by stunning turquoise waters and mangrove lagoons, this Victorian-style paradise sets a new standard for all-inclusive resorts in Montego Bay. Located just 30 minutes from the international airport, Excellence Oyster Bay is among Jamaica’s finest all-inclusive resorts. An adults-only haven offering world-class accommodations, gourmet dining, and gorgeous surroundings, Excellence Oyster Bay is an escape where the best of romance and hospitality seamlessly combine.
Excellence Riviera Cancun
Make their Riviera Maya all-inclusive resort your adults only home away from home. Redefining the expectation of what resorts can be, Excellence Riviera Maya welcomes guests with gracious hospitality, luxe offerings, and ahead-of-the-curve amenities. Here, six meandering pools and pristine tropical gardens shine against the backdrop of the azure blue waters of the Caribbean. Every detail of their high-end, hacienda-inspired resort celebrates the beauty of its surroundings and is built to provide an unmatched experience in relaxation and enjoyment in the heart of Mexico’s Riviera Maya. All-suite accommodations, the gorgeous Miile Spa, and an array of enticing restaurants and bars provide an extraordinary resort stay.
Excellence El Carmen
Experience the beauty of the Dominican Republic with this modern luxury resort. Melding warm hospitality with luxurious accommodations and amenities, Excellence El Carmen will make Punta Cana your favourite home away from home. Twenty-three pools line the property, while stunning architecture surrounds you. An array of world-class restaurants and daily entertainment ensure that each moment of your stay in paradise is blissful. From carefully curated offerings to suit every mood and taste, to their brilliant, all-suite accommodations, every aspect of your Excellence El Carmen stay has been designed to indulge and delight.
Excellence Playa Mujeres
Cancun luxury is redefined at Excellence Playa Mujeres, a beachfront paradise that brings a fresh perspective to All Inclusive resorts. Here, elegant service meets effortless style, and guests are invited to make this their home away from home. From their world-class culinary offerings and entertainment to their sprawling suites, every detail has been created so you can experience the extraordinary. The natural beauty of Playa Mujeres is designed into every detail of this adults-only playground. Like all of our Excellence Resorts, Excellence Playa Mujeres celebrates its natural surroundings with winding pools and unmatched ocean views. From spacious suites to private garden oases, and al fresco and beachfront dining options, the beauty of Cancun is built into every aspect of your stay.
Excellence Punta Cana
Find an alluring Caribbean getaway at their Punta Cana all-inclusive resort for adults only. The artistry of Excellence Punta Cana comes tailored for you to indulge among magnificent natural surroundings, lagoon-style pools, and matchless golden sand beaches. Every lush corner of the resort is brimming with romance, warmth, relaxation, and the benefits of a true adults only experience in a tropical Caribbean atmosphere. Begin a journey of elevated luxury at this oasis of high-end possibilities, where you will find pure relaxation and privacy thanks to their low-rise buildings, expansive suites, and bespoke service that provides the outstanding “home away from home” sentiment that characterizes this resort. Find your next romantic and extraordinary escape at Excellence Punta Cana, their upscale adults only Punta Cana all-inclusive resort.
