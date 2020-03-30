Elite Island Resorts: Great Getaways For Every Type of Traveller
Elite Island Resorts: Great Getaways For Every Type of Traveller
Jim Byers March 29, 2020
From romantic couples getaways to fun family vacations, Elite Island Resorts has something that’s perfect for every type of holiday.
Guests can explore centuries-old history, admire breathtaking scenery and soak up the rich culture of the West Indies. Indulge in a world of one-of-a-kind experiences from locally-sourced 5-star cuisine under the stars to eco-adventures deep in the rainforest to kayak excursions over secret reefs teeming with colour. Or, soak up the sun poolside with a chilled cocktail and prepare to be pampered at one of our tranquil seaside spas.
With nine all-inclusive resorts located on some of the Caribbean’s most beautiful islands, as well as a spectacular property in Panama, Elite Island Resorts offers up a bevy of beautiful places to stay. Here’s a look at some of the great features you’ll find.
Pineapple Beach Club, Antigua
With over a half-mile of white sand beach, terrific waterfront dining, beautiful gardens, and island-inspired accommodations, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua is one of the Caribbean’s most popular adults-only all-inclusive resorts. You’ll find plenty of water sports like Hobie Cat sailing, kayaking and paddle boarding, along with fun activities such as tennis and beach volleyball. Pineapple Beach Club enjoys a well-deserved reputation for friendly service, great cocktails, and a fully relaxing, social atmosphere. The resort’s famous “Outhouse Barbecue & Beer” restaurant features sweeping ocean views.
The Club Barbados Resort & Spa
From sparkling water and colorful sunsets to vibrant shopping and dining, Barbados is the perfect choice for adults seeking a beautiful Caribbean island with just the right mix of relaxation and sophistication. Ideally located on Barbados’ famous west coast, The Club Barbados Resort & Spa offers a sunny social atmosphere with upscale shopping, dining, and golf just minutes away. From the island’s iconic Parliament Building to the shops of Bridge Town, Barbados is a paradise for the senses as well as the soul. Float in crystal clear warm waters, toast romantic, colourful sunsets with a perfectly chilled cocktail, or enjoy dozens of excellent tours and excursions.
The Verandah Resort & Spa, Antigua
Two-bedroom family suites and two-bedroom private plunge pool suites provide comfort, relaxation, and a fantastic all-inclusive Caribbean experience. Enjoy two white-sand beaches, Antigua’s largest freeform swimming pool, an 18-hole mini-golf course, tennis, Hobie Cat sailing, kayaking, paddle boarding, snorkeling and more. They also have a Kids’ Club for the little ones. Lush tropical gardens and an emphasis on sustainable tourism make The Verandah Resort & Spa a favourite destination for families and couples alike.
St. James’s Club Morgan Bay, Saint Lucia
St. James’s Club, Morgan Bay resort is a vibrant, colourful and laid-back all-Inclusive resort located on the warm sands of St. Lucia—just minutes from the world-class Rodney Bay Marina. From gorgeous beaches to lush tropical rainforests, romance and a hint of adventure await in this idyllic vacation destination for families, couples, friends and weddings. Enjoy a wide array of watersports activities like, kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, Hobie Cat sailing, water skiing and towables. On land, get fit playing tennis, working out in the fully air-conditioned fitness centre, or with one of the resort’s many fitness classes. Great dining, terrific tours and excursions, and one of the Caribbean’s best weekly beach parties make St. James’s Club Morgan Bay, St. Lucia the resort for week-long fun.
Hammock Cove, Antigua
Hammock Cove Antigua is Antigua’s newest adults-only, all Inclusive luxury resort. Located just a few hundred yards from Devil’s Bridge National Park overlooking stunning turquoise waters of a pristine protected Caribbean bay, Hammock Cove is a truly upscale and customizable holiday for discerning travellers. Executive Chef Marco Festini brings Michelin-starred experience as he helms what will be the most inventive kitchen in the country. Each of the 42 villas feature a vast indoor-outdoor living plan, plunge pools and modern amenities, while a seamless sensibility of hospitality defines Hammock Cove’s interpretation of a luxury resort experience.
Palm Island Resort & Spa, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
This incredible resort is consistently named one of the world’s leading island resorts, and for good reason. Picture yourself on a breathtakingly beautiful island, surrounded by sparkling white sand beaches, crystal clear water, and excellent cuisine—all for you to relax, enjoy, and savour the romance. The resort’s beachfront spa invites deep relaxation, while resort activities like, kayaking, paddle boarding, Hobie Cat sailing and snorkeling with sea turtles never cease to delight. Stroll or hike along scenic nature trails, explore the nearby Tobago Cays, or slip away for your own private beach picnic in paradise.
Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Antigua
Well-known for infusing romance with delicious cuisine and an incredible natural setting, Galley Bay is a true Caribbean gem. From the warm welcome on arrival, to the magical journey across the resort’s tropical lagoon, you will find yourself pampered and indulged in this island paradise. Experienced world-class accommodations with picturesque beach and ocean views, or retreat to your very own Tahitian-inspired cottage complete with private plunge pool. You’ll also find an incredible treehouse spa, a waterfall swimming pool and a beachfront yoga pavilion.
Los Establos Boutique Inn, Panama
At Los Establos Boutique Inn, you’ll find a private mountainside retreat of lush valleys and cascading waterfalls on the grounds of a century-old coffee plantation. Explore 16 breathtaking acres of rest and relaxation in the shadow of the iconic Volcán Barú National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site—and one of the only places in the world where you can see the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea at the same time. Los Establos is a favourite amongst discerning travelers seeking a truly wonderful Panamanian getaway. Spacious, beautifully designed accommodations complement the resort’s excellent dining and spa experiences, and incredible views.
St. James’s Club & Villas, Antigua
Ideally situated on a private 100-acre peninsula with two white-sand beaches, St. James’s Club & Villas delivers classic Caribbean hospitality with all the modern amenities. Relax on a manicured beach under a swaying palm, enjoy the action and adventure of Hobie Cat sailing, kayaking, paddle boarding, snorkeling, scuba diving and first-rate tours and excursions. The resort’s scenic spa, 4,000 square foot fitness centre, tennis courts and Kids’ Club make St. James’s Club a perennial favorite amongst Caribbean travellers.
