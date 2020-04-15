Do you know the Club Med Exclusive Collection?
Hotel & Resort Club Med Catherine Maisonneuve April 15, 2020
Launched in 2007, the Club Med Exclusive Collection combines remarkable destinations, accommodation and personalized services as well as an unrivaled level of service. "This was previously called the 5 trident villages," says Amélie Brouhard, Vice President Club Med Canada & Mexico.
The launch of the "Exclusive Collection" brand was born out of a desire to create a range of fully-fledged luxury establishments, a distinct program for our most upscale villages.
”The first Exclusive Collection village in North America opened its doors in November 2019. The Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda project was, for the vacationer, the culmination of many years of hard work to unearth this unique site. Located 90 minutes from Punta Cana airport on an exceptional site surrounded by nature, the village has also become the group's first project in the Caribbean in over 25 years.
“Club Med has always chosen to operate vast, exceptional and spacious sites, and therefore, the first village in the Exclusive Collection at Miches Play Esmeralda is no exception. Its 335 rooms are divided into 4 separate boutique hotels (the family area 'Baie des explorateurs', Zen space 'Jungle Emeraude', Archipelago (composed exclusively of suites) and Caribbean paradise (central accommodation area) in order to offer different experiences according to individual desires. And, since our villages are large, we are able to personalize the travel experience without the client having the impression that he is in a hotel with 335 rooms,” says Brouhard.
All the villages in the Exclusive Collection offer exceptional sites and the highest level of service including a dedicated butler for Villas and Chalets, a premium experience such as room service and standard accommodation and highest experience ratings in its class. After the three villages of the Exclusive Collection (Cefalu in Sicily, La Plantation d'Albion in Mauritius and Michès Playa Esmeralda) the next opening, in October 2020, of a new hotel in Seychelles on the island of Sainte -Anne is eagerly awaited, both by Club Med lovers and vacationers. Aside from the villages of the Exclusive Collection in their own right, Club Med offers a few reserved spaces in certain hotels, what is known in jargon as "hotel in hotel".
There is an Exclusive Collection section in the villages of: Cancun, Punta Cana, Arcs Panorama, Valmorel and Val d´Isère in the Alps, and soon, at Club Med Quebec Charlevoix. Exclusive section clients have access to a reserved section on the beach, an exclusive swimming pool, a dedicated bar and concierge service, a more secluded and quiet wing, more spacious and luxurious rooms and a higher level of service. “The exclusive spaces in the villages have been around for a long time,” says Brouhard. “The objective is to attract a new type of clientele, who loves luxury products, and who are looking for an all-inclusive hotel where it will be possible to bring the children and practice a multitude of activities. We also want to satisfy our loyal customers who want to discover a new way of traveling and a more exclusive type of accommodation through our portfolio."
Club Med now has 68 Villages and 3 Exclusive Collections in the Americas, soon to be four. The different categories of villages have been simplified since the creation of the Exclusive Collection in 2018. "In a Club Med Village there will always be a reflection on how to meet the needs of parents or adults who are looking for a slightly quieter place," concludes Brouhard. “Hence the idea of designing Oasis Zen spaces, Exclusive Collection spaces, but also, Exclusive Collection villages. It is a specificity of Club Med, and a significant competitive advantage, our sites are large and generous in terms of space, which allows us to offer the desired experience to several different types of customers.”
For more information on Club Med, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Catherine Maisonneuve
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS