Club Med Offering Emergency Medical Assistance For Clients
July 27, 2020
Club Med, the pioneer of all-inclusive travel, remains dedicated to the health and safety of its clients. Along with the flexible cancellation policy, the new “Safe Together” program with enhanced hygiene and safety measures in resorts, Club Med now provides its clients additional Emergency Medical Assistance, including COVID-19 coverage, for all trips through April 30, 2021 to any resorts worldwide.
The brand has worked to expand its Emergency Assistance Program around the world to ensure that clients have the peace of mind to enjoy their next trip to the fullest. This extension to cover COVID-19 medical expenses is applicable for both individual and groups bookings and will be offered without any additional cost to all clients.
Coverage up to 75,000 euros
The assistance program, underwritten through Europ Assistance, provides all guests traveling before April 30, 2021 with coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19:
- Medical expenses abroad (up to €75,000 incl. tax / person)
- Advance on hospitalization costs incurred abroad (up to €75,000 incl. tax per beneficiary)
- The cost of an extended stay at the resort, if required by local health authorities
- Medical evacuation and repatriation following accident and/or illness
For full details on coverage, you can refer to https://www.clubmed.ca/l/safetogether
Since 1950, Club Med has worked to ensure all its guests are safe and healthy during their stay. Along with its comprehensive coverage now being offered to clients, Club Med recently announced “Safe Together” – enhanced hygiene and safety protocols implemented in all international resorts. These comprehensive measures pertain to dining, Kids Clubs, activities and experiences, and all-encompassing hygiene/cleanliness throughout the resorts. The full scope of new protocols in regards to “Safe Together” can be found linked here.
The addition of these new measures allows Canadians to plan their next vacation plan with serenity; from this fall. Club Med Turkoise will open on September 5, Cancún Yucatan, Punta Cana and Caravelle will open on October 17. Sandpiper Bay reopened on June 12. Other Caribbean resorts will reopen in December 2020. The complete reopening calendar is available on Club Med’s website.
