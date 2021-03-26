Club Med Extends Pre-sale
Hotel & Resort Club Med March 26, 2021
Club Med is extending its presale with 50 per cent off on 2021/22 winter vacations when booked by March 29, 2021 for travel between November 6, 2021 to July 1, 2022.
For added assurance, Club Med’s Free Cancellation Policy offers guests a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 31 days prior to departure) for travel on or prior to April 30, 2022. Additionally, Club Med’s Emergency Assistance Program provides all clients travelling before December 31, 2022 with coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID19.
Across resorts globally, Club Med has implemented reinforced health and hygiene protocols to ensure all travellers can enjoy a stay with complete peace of mind, through its Safe Together program. These include protective face coverings for staff, hand sanitizer available throughout the resort, deep cleaning and frequent sanitizing of surfaces and facilities, social distancing, capped resort capacity, temperature checks on arrival and periodically during the stay, doctor or nursing staff available 24/7 in the resort.
Resorts included are:
- Club Med Québec Charlevoix: Canada’s inaugural Club Med resort offers an enchanted all-season experience with the most diversified portfolio of activities for a mountain resort, surrounded by Quebec’s regional wonders. The resort features an unparalleled waterfront panorama in a preserved natural landscape, ideal for an amazing ski-in ski-out experience and full roster of activities, both inside and outside. Designed with packages, services and accommodations for families, couples, singles, friends and Meetings & Events groups, the 4-Trident resort features 302 rooms including an Exclusive Collection space with 25 suites. Club Med Québec Charlevoix will open its doors on December 3, 2021.
- Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic: This eco-chic and environmentally friendly all-inclusive resort, the first of its kind, is designed with four distinct boutique-villages providing a one-of-a-kind getaway with exclusive services. Enjoy the exhilarating activities on offer in this pristine natural setting, where long immaculate beaches are dotted with luxurious palm groves. Local excursions, such as a whale watching tour in Samaná Bay, are perfect for the entire family.
- Club Med Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: Located on the breath-taking island of Hispaniola, the all-inclusive Punta Cana resort welcomes couples and families alike for an unforgettable vacation. Children and families will be happy to enjoy Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil, an acrobatic and artistic playground, while adults can discover the Zen Oasis zone: an adults-only haven, ideal for relaxation.
- Club Med Cancún, Mexico: With three white sand beaches next to the world’s second largest coral reef, this magnificent resort offers an extensive array of water and land sports, a variety of activities for families and kids of all ages and direct access to ancient Mayan wonders.
Additionally, explorers can take advantage of amazing savings packages at Club Med Turkoise, Caravelle, Buccaneer’s Creek, Sandpiper Bay, Ixtapa Pacific and Columbus Isle.
Make mountain memories
Thrill-seekers can book a 2022 ski getaway in the Alps now to secure the greatest savings. Club Med offers an all-inclusive stay for an unforgettable snow vacation. Save up to 30 per cent off, secure key dates including Christmas and New Year’s Eve and get the top choice of rooms when you book your spot before March 29 for travel between November 21, 2021 to May 8, 2022.
Choose from 15 resorts across the French, Italian and Swiss Alps including a cozy refuge high up in the Grandes Rousses mountains, at Club Med Alpe d’Huez or Les Arcs Panorama with its Cinq Mondes spa, heated indoor and outdoor pools, whirlpool bath, Turkish bath, fitness facilities and more.
For more information on Club Med
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS