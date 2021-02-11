Club Med Extends COVID-19 Coverage, Offers Big Savings
Hotel & Resort Club Med Jim Byers February 11, 2021
Club Med, the pioneer of all-inclusive travel, remains dedicated to the health and safety of its clients. Along with the Safe Together program, with enhanced hygiene and safety measures, Club Med is extending its Emergency Medical Assistance program, including COVID-19 coverage, for all worldwide bookings taking place through December 31, 2022. This extension covers COVID-19 medical expenses applicable for both individual and groups bookings, offered without any additional cost to travellers.
Coverage up to 75,000 euros
The assistance program, underwritten through Europ Assistance, provides all guests travelling before December 31, 2022 with coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19:
Medical expenses abroad (up to €75,000 incl. tax / person, which is roughly $115,000 CAD)
Advance on hospitalization costs incurred abroad (up to €75,000 incl. tax per beneficiary)
The cost of an extended stay at the resort, if required by local health authorities
Medical evacuation and repatriation following accident and/or illness
For full details on coverage, refer to Club Med’s website.
Club Med’s Flexible Cancellation Policy has also been expanded: Canadians can book a stay, and if travel plans change, guests can cancel their stay up to 31 days prior to departure and get a full refund on air-inclusive packages. This applies for stays on and prior to December 16, 2021.
Across resorts globally, Club Med has implemented reinforced health and hygiene protocols to ensure all guests can enjoy a stay with complete peace of mind, through its Safe Together program. These include protective face coverings for staff, hand sanitizer available throughout the resort, deep cleaning and frequent sanitizing of surfaces and facilities, social distancing, capped resort capacity, temperature checks on arrival and periodically during the stay, doctor or nursing staff available 24/7 in the resort.
Save now, travel later
While current border restrictions may limit travel, now is still the best time to book a future Club Med escape at the best rate guaranteed. The Exclusive Winter Pre-Sale gives Canadians early access to book the best dates (including Christmas 2021, New Year’s Eve 2022 and Easter 2022) and the best rooms for their next getaway. Plus, early bookers can receive up to 50 per cent off vacation packages. Canadians can take advantage of this offer by booking before March 25, 2021 for trips between November 6, 2021 and July 1, 2022.
Canadians can book a dream vacation at any of the following resorts:
Club Med Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: A destination that will delight those of all ages. Children and families will be happy to enjoy Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil, an acrobatic and artistic playground, while adults can discover the Zen Oasis zone: a haven for adults, ideal for relaxation.
Club Med Cancún, Mexico: Among one of the best all-inclusive resorts for families in Mexico. Guests can enjoy the Club Med Amazing Family experience and unwind in the Aguamarina family oasis, complete with a dedicated pool and bar and snacking area.
Club Med Turkoise, Turks & Caicos: Need to relax and recharge your batteries? Relax and unwind at Club Med’s adult-exclusive resort famous for its festive atmosphere. Situated on one of the World’s Best Beaches as ranked by TripAdvisor, the resort is primed to offer guests an unparalleled beach vacation.
Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic: For your next vacation, treat yourself to a luxurious experience in Club Med’s brand-new Exclusive Collection Resort. The resort features four distinct boutique villages offering a “hotel within a hotel” concept, specializing in wellness, adventure, kid-friendly and adult-exclusive experiences.
Club Med La Caravelle, Guadeloupe: This recently renovated resort now offers guests an even more unique beach vacation through renovated rooms, a dedicated adult-exclusive Zen Oasis area (with a private pool), two restaurants and a splash park for children.
