Club Med Charlevoix: Sales Underway and Opening Next December
December 10, 2020
Sales for Club Med Québec Charlevoix, Canada’s inaugural Club Med resort, officially opened on Thursday. The enchanted all-season experience offers the most diversified portfolio of activities for a mountain resort, surrounded by Quebec’s regional wonders, and is on track to open on Dec. 3, 2021.
The resort features an unparalleled waterfront panorama in a preserved natural landscape, ideal for an amazing ski-in ski-out experience and full roster of activities, both inside and outside. Designed with packages, services and accommodations for families, couples, singles, friends and Meetings & Events groups, the 4-Trident resort features 302 rooms including an Exclusive Collection space with 25 suites.
Club Med Québec Charlevoix, Canada’s first taste of Club Med’s all-inclusive expertise
The resort’s all-inclusive winter packages ensure peace of mind and a robust experience for your next winter getaway, including all-day gourmet dining and open bar options with local and international specialties, as well as après ski activities and entertainment. Ski and snowboard passes and classes encourage every guest to hit the slopes, no matter what level. Guests can take advantage of the fulsome roster of activities included in their stay: snowshoe and Nordic walking, ice-skating, indoor pool access, fitness classes, cardio and weight room access, yoga and meditation and the quintessential Club Med circus classes, with juggling, fixed trapeze, acrobatics and trampolining on demand.
Young families can feel at ease with the resort’s accommodating services for children of every age including ski classes available for kids as young as four, under the helpful guidance of Club Med’s dedicated G.O.s., and tailored après ski activities. Club Med’s Amazing Family programming offers weekly activities under a range of categories.
The resort’s wellness spaces offer a variety of experiences for guests to unwind, including a 23m long heated pool, the biggest pool in a Club Med mountain resort, boasting a magnificent view of the St. Lawrence River. There is also a kids’ splash pool for playtime, outdoor jacuzzi and hammam, allowing for a more complete relaxation.
For an added level of tranquility guests can partake in an à la carte well-being experience inspired by Nordic spas, including a terrace with warm and cold baths, a sauna with a panoramic river view, massages and treatments and a charming snow fountain.
A range of packages to suit every getaway
Come for a quick getaway or stay for the week, a selection of packages is available to suit every experience. Choose from 2-night, 3-night and 7-night packages, including ski passes, ski lessons, Kids Clubs and unlimited access to après ski activities. Book early and get the best rates from $239 per adult/night, all inclusive.
“We are thrilled to open bookings for Club Med Québec Charlevoix,” says Amélie Brouhard, Vice-President, Club Med Canada and Mexico. “Canadians have been visiting Club Med resorts for decades and we are honoured to be able to bring Club Med’s legacy as worldwide leader in all-inclusive travel to the exceptional Charlevoix region. We can’t wait to open our doors December 2021 to longtime fans of the brand and first-time guests, while showcasing everything our all-season resort has to offer.”
Interior interludes to magnify exterior beauty and enjoy a premium resort experience
Guests can choose from Superior, Deluxe and Suite accommodations, each designed to echo the character of the region:
Superior rooms channel the colours of Quebec’s expanses– winter white, twilight blue and yellow sun play on the environment of the Boreal Forest
Deluxe rooms feature elements akin to the warmth of ancestral homes - blond wooden floors, lofty ceilings and lower walls that call on barn doors, painted carmine red;
Exclusive Collection Suites experiment with textures – leather, wood, fur, knitted wool – in a modernized setting. Nestled at the top of the resort, the Exclusive Collection Space, Le Saint-Laurent, offers incredible views, exclusive amenities, and premium services.
The design motif extends throughout the resort’s varied dining options: the main restaurant, a gourmet marketplace, nods to Quebec’s history with harvesting, fishing, breeding and hunting for food; Le Chalet, features a specialty restaurant, lounge bar, wine cellar and gourmet market, all within an intimate atmosphere; Terroir & Co offers an entertaining dining experience for families, where parents and kids prepare and share a meal together, including participative fondues and raclettes with local Quebec cheeses and charcuteries. The main bar, at the heart of the resort, is a colourful multifunction space that evolves throughout the day, from a daytime lounge to an evening entertainment centre, hosting shows and parties.
Winter in Charlevoix is much more than just a ski vacation
As the only waterfront ski resort in Le Massif, Club Med Québec Charlevoix boasts exceptional distinctions, offering the most spectacular skiing east of the Rockies. However, the outdoor fun extends far beyond skiing, with an extensive portfolio for adventure. Guests can take (à la carte) advantage of the wealth of activities in the region, including dogsledding, snowmobiling, ice-fishing and even ice-canoeing. Immerse yourself in the Quebec culture and tap into the province’s distinct joie de vivre for the full experience, complete with Charlevoix’s finest culinary delicacies: local cheeses and cold cuts, microbrewery beers, ciders and of course, maple products.
“Charlevoix is known for its pristine beauty, warm hospitality and charming culture,” says David Meyer, Project Director, Club Med North America. “Shaping Canada’s first Club Med within this region has been a complete privilege and we are looking forward to highlighting Charlevoix’s heritage and character within every facet of the resort, staying true to Club Med’s values of social responsibility and sustainable touristic development.”
Designed to reflect and ignite the joie de vivre of the region
The modern design concept, developed by Quebec City-based architectural and design firm, Lemay Michaud, is a nod to a Quebec quilt: an amalgam of colours, textures and shapes inspired by the four seasons that characterize the province. The resort reinterprets and integrates elements from Quebec’s traditional architecture, a testament to its adaptation to winter climate, use of local resources and storied craftsmanship. The curvature of the building shows a will to naturally follow the curves of the terrain, to enjoy the sunlight as much as possible, and to offer spectacular views of the picturesque surroundings from the interior spaces.
Opportunities for the region
In partnership with Groupe Le Massif, Club Med has created a superior recreational vision that will bring a significant economic impact to the region; with an average of 50,000 guests per year. Stakeholders within the region will see benefits from increased tourist activity, and the creation of 325 direct and 400 indirect jobs. Club Med is also working directly with local businesses on a variety of partnership opportunities.
As a part of Club Med’s dedication to minimizing its ecological impact, it is pursuing two recognized sustainability certifications for Canada’s inaugural resort. The brand hopes to be the first hotel structure in North America to comply with strict BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environment Assessment Method) environmental standards and is diligently working towards sustainable operations management of the resort in order to become Green Globe-certified by opening day.
