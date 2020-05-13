Club Med Celebrates Travel Advisor Month
Hotel & Resort Club Med May 13, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Club Med is showing appreciation for its travel advisor partners throughout the entire month of May. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Once again this year, Club Med celebrated Travel Advisor Appreciation Day (May 6) by honoring the dedication and professionalism of its valued travel partners with a month-long event, for the 5th year in a row.
“In this particular context, it is vitally important for us to thank and support the travel advisors. We take all opportunities to stay connected with our community of valued travel partners – even if only digitally, as we have had to adapt to the current reality - for the Travel Advisor Appreciation Month. We have always worked hand in hand and will continue to do so more than ever.” explains Jacinda Lowry, National Sales Director.
Introduced by a creative video of the sales teams with a strong support message, the goal of Club Med’s Travel Advisor Month is to recognize the expertise of the advisors that Club Med interacts with every day, and to provide them with entertaining challenges and games to continue to develop their skills, but above all, to reward them for their involvement and their dedication to their work.
Throughout the month of May, travel advisors are invited to join the dedicated Facebook group for Canadian Travel Advisors “Club Med Janet Martin and Samantha Gillingham, Amazing you !” where fun but educational weekly challenges will be posted.
A new challenge is unveiled every Wednesday for the entire month, and advisors have until the following Tuesday to participate and try to win cash rewards!
Each week, Club Med offers travel advisors the opportunity to win cash rewards of $100, for four weeks. At the end of the month, the advisors that participated in the most challenges will be entered into a draw for the grand prize: a spot at the opening event of the new Club Med Québec Charlevoix, set to open in December 2021!
Travel advisors have been a valuable asset to Club Med’s continued growth and success over the years and will continue to be important ambassadors in the future.
The Travel Advisor Month aims to recognize those contributions and show gratitude to its loyal partners. While Travel Agent Appreciation Day lasts only 24 hours, Club Med is proud to give back to the pillars of the travel industry and ensure every partner feels appreciated during an extended Travel Advisor Appreciation Month.
SOURCE: Club Med press release.
