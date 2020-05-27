Club Med Announces "Safe Together" Hygiene and Safety Plan
Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive resort concept, has announced the development of “Safe Together,” new hygiene and safety protocols that will be implemented in all of the brand’s international resorts, including their resorts in Florida, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
To ensure health and cleanliness guidelines are well-aligned with the “new normal” as well as recommendations from worldwide health authorities and local regulations, Club Med worked with an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors, and closely monitored guest sentiment around the world, including in its recently reopened Chinese resorts.
“We understand expectations on health and safety have shifted, and after a long period of social distancing travelers will want to revisit places, they are familiar with and trust,” said Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America.
“Club Med has a 70-year-long legacy delivering a thoughtful and safe vacation experience. As our resorts reopen, we will maintain the Club Med atmosphere which is an integral part of our DNA while also keeping safety & hygiene as our top priorities.:
Since 1950, Club Med has specialized in developing low-density resorts that are respectfully integrated in their surrounding environments, leaving plenty of area to practice social distancing. Guests will feel at ease as they get outdoors and enjoy a relaxing vacation experience through Club Med’s trademark included amenities, from land and water sports to expert childcare and expansive dining options. While Club Med will be making modifications to ensure guests and employees remain safe, the beloved “Club Med spirit,” a pillar of the brand’s philosophy since its inception, will be as present as ever.
Club Med says it knows travel agents’ clients “are starting to plan again for their next getaway, which is why we’re excited to share how Club Med is prepared to make their vacation as safe as it is unforgettable.”
Club Med officials say they have gathered an international scientific committee of specialized doctors and professors to bring guests their Safe Together plan, which ensures a safe re-opening of their resorts, starting with Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Florida on June 12, 2020.
“Our goal is to make every Club Med experience as seamless, and as safe, as possible.”
The main measures in the Safe Together program are:
- Protective face coverings
- Gloves for restaurant staff
- Resort capacity at 65%
- Hand sanitizer available
- Deep cleaning procedures reinforced
- Floor marking for physical distancing
- Temperature checks
- Doctor or Nurse available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Other measures include laundry cleaning at 70 degrees Celsius, thoroughly trained staff, adapted child-care facilities and adjusted resort entertainment for social distancing.
Click here for a video on the new program.
