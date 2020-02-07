Celebrate Valentine's Day in Luxury at Fairmont Mayakoba
Hotel & Resort Fairmont Mayakoba Marsha Mowers February 07, 2020
Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya Resort is holding special activities just in time for Valentine’s Day Week, February 13- 17.
The luxury AAA-5 Diamond and Rainforest Certified Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya resort is located in a private gated resort community, within 240 acres of tropical forest intersected by crystal clear waterways and surrounded by a pristine Caribbean shoreline, 30 miles from the Cancun International (CUN) airport, near the town of Playa del Carmen.
With the majority of rooms set back from the sea and an exclusive collection of exquisite seaside suites – so as to be more environmentally sound – Fairmont Mayakoba’s 401 guest rooms (including 34 suites) lie nestled in a tropical forest surrounded by the calm, ever-present waters of lush lagoons, while some private suites stretch out to a pristine white beach.
In the heart of a tropical jungle, surrounded by natural lagoons, you’ll find Willow Stream Spa, a mystical backdrop for an unforgettable spa experience that recalls the textures, colors and scents of ancient Mayan culture. In the shadow of the stones and trees the Mayans used to erect legendary monuments and temples thousands of years ago, you’ll find places to rest, reflect and find your energy. Guests can treat themselves to special Valentine’s Day specials that include Washington's Apple Scrub, and President's Glowing Facial Mayan Romance Retreat
There's fun for the kids too with special themed activities happening throughout the week as well as special dinner options like Chocolate Fest, A Pink Dinner on Valentine's Day at El Puerto, Slow Terrace at grillhouse La Laguna and much more.
For full information, visit the Fairmont Mayakoba website.
For more information on Fairmont Mayakoba, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Marsha Mowers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS