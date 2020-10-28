Busy Winter Season Ahead for Club Med
Hotel & Resort Club Med October 28, 2020
It's a busy time for Club Med as the winter travel season approaches. Here's an update.
Caribbean Travel
Club Med Cancún Yucatán and Club Med Punta Cana reopened their doors to travellers this month
Club Med Travel Survey
In September Club Med conducted a travel survey of Canadians and found some interesting stats:
- The ability to cancel or change a vacation package is the most important booking factor for travellers right now
- 59% of travellers surveyed said they are ready to travel again, with 30% of them planning to do so in the next 3 to 6 months
- 44% of travellers want to travel to the Caribbean, among all destinations offered worldwide
Sustainability
As sustainable travel continues to be a top priority, Club Med remains committed to its goals tackling plastic pollution:
Club Med is a part of the GTPI (Global Tourism Plastic Initiative), an organization that unites the tourism sector behind a common vision to tackle plastic pollution
The Bye Bye Plastics program is on track to ban all single-use plastic products from bars, restaurants and rooms by 2021
CSR
2019 marked Club Med’s highest year of fundraising, surpassing 2018 by 82% and the most collected in the past five years, equating to more than 217k Euro in donations
During the COVID-19 pandemic Club Med has donated 12,000 free nights, equating to 880 all-inclusive stays for front line medical heroes
Enhanced flexibility and safety measures
Free Cancellation: For all stays up to and including December 31, 2020, Club Med clients can cancel their booking for free up to 15 days prior to departure (and 60 days instead of for stays during blackout dates). Clients will receive a full refund of the land portion and air portion of their stay if flights were booked with Air Canada, Air Transat or WestJet.
Safe Together: Club Med has implemented reinforced health & hygiene protocols cross resorts in the Caribbean, Mexico and Florida, to ensure that all of guests can enjoy their stay with complete peace of mind. These include protective face coverings for staff, hand sanitizer available throughout the resort, deep cleaning and frequent sanitizing of surfaces and facilities, social distancing, capped resort capacity, temperature checks on arrival and periodically during the stay, doctor or nursing staff available 24/7 in the resort.
Emergency Assistance Program: Club Med has enhanced its Emergency Assistance Program to provide all guests with coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19. The Emergency Assistance Program covers all guests travelling before April 30, 2021.
Enjoy the Great Outdoors With Less Crowds at The Explorean Resorts in Mexico
TIAO Warns of “Mass Business Failures” in Ontario Without Government Aid
Hard Rock All Inclusive and Unico Rivera Maya Add Free Medical Insurance for Weddings and Social Groups
48 Hour Prime Time Sale with Sunwing: Up to 50% off at Royalton Resorts
