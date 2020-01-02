BlueBay Villas Doradas : Ultimate Adults-Only Luxury
Perfect for couples or newlyweds, BlueBay Villas Doradas stands out for its excellent location in the Dominican Republic, its peace and luxury. Located in Puerto Plata, the Adults-Only property features a variety of activities for a holiday where you'll experience the ultimate getaway.
The resort also offers Buffet "Las Gazas", where the best chefs in the region bring you the most authentic flavours. If you prefer oriental flavours, "El Jardín de Jade" is your best option. "El pescador" offers you local fish and seafood cooked in the most traditional way. Lastly, in "El Dorado" you will have the opportunity to try the best grilled meat in the hotel.
The exclusive spa of BlueBay Villas Doradas has the latest spa technology for beauty treatments and the best professionals to improve your experience at the hotel. With 3 different swimming pools, the resort offers avariety so you can have all the fun you want and enjoy all the amenities and services we offer including Tennis, windsurf, sailing, snorkelling and an endless number of sport activities.
