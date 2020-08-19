Behind the Scenes: Hyatt Ziva and Zilara, Cap Cana, Dominican Republic
There’s lots going on at Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic.
Earlier this month, Playa Hotels & Resorts launched their new “Work & Learn From Paradise” program, which encouraged people who were tired of working from home to spice things up and work remotely.
In January of this year John Kirk went behind the scenes days after the opening. Watch as he takes and in depth look at this spectacular resort! Very consumer friendly video feel free to share, if it will help you sell.
Situated on 40-acre beachfront property on picturesque Juanillo Beach, the 375-room Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and 375-room Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana resorts are nestled on the eastern shores of the Dominican Republic in the exclusive gated community of Cap Cana, home to two miles of spectacular white sand beaches, a protected harbor marina, state-of-the-art equestrian center and an award-winning golf course.
