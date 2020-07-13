Beautiful Paradisus Playa del Carmen Open For Canadians
Hotel & Resort Melia Hotels International Jim Byers July 13, 2020
There’s a new playground for Canadians to enjoy on the Mexican coast.
Paradisus La Perla and La Esmeralda have merged to become the Paradisus Playa del Carmen, which opened July 1, 2020.
The property includes “The Reserve,” a new, top-level featuring personalized concierge, a private pool, exclusive beach area, adults-only sections and more.
Paradisus Playa del Carmen is an all-inclusive luxury playground catering to adults and children alike. The resort is located along the Riviera Maya’s prestigious Playa del Carmen enclave on Mexico’s eastern shore renowned for pristine white sand beaches and turquoise waters, 45 minutes from Cancun International Airport (CUN).
The property is just steps from extraordinary beaches & attractions, such as Playa del Carmen’s 5th Avenue, Xcaret, Akumal, Xel-ha, and Xplor. Their extensive features, options and services come with a Guest Experience Manager or Concierge to help guests navigate so they’re free to roam and relax.
The Paradisus Playa del Carmen features 910 lavish suites, including 124 Swim-up Suites with direct access to the pool, 334 The Reserve Suites and four Presidential Suites, sparkling free-form swimming pools with swim-up bar and poolside grill, a fitness centre, the YHI Spa ($) and many more features.
El Zocalo, the heart of Paradisus Playa del Carmen, featuring 14 restaurants including “SAL”-Steak Cave ($) and 11 bars. including great wine-tasting options, tequila tasting, live music, special martinis, and more.
Guests can enjoy a wide array of non-motorized land and watersports, a Kids Zone with supervised activities for kids up to 12 years, playground with jungle gym and outdoor activities, a new waterpark and splash pad for the kids, life-enriching experiences, a pristine, white sand beach and day and night-time entertainment.
SPECIAL OPTIONS: THE RESERVE
The Reserve is an immersive vacation experience for adults, families, and groups. The Reserve offers opportunities for guests to reconnect and create everlasting memories.
Preferential benefits include:
Paradisus Kids Kit check-in gift
Discreet, effective assistance of a personalized concierge throughout the stay,
Kid’s and teen’s activities menu
Bathrobes and slippers for adults
Kid’s bathrobes and mini slippers
Kid’s bathroom amenities (mini kit with mini soaps, mini toothbrush, shower gel, mini mosquito repellent, mini towels)
Luxury bathroom amenities for adults
Kid’s drinks in the minibar
PlayStation & Xbox on request
Nightly turndown with milk and cookies, and lots more.
FEATURES OF ALL PARADISUS PLAYA DEL CARMEN SUITES
Modern bathrooms with rainforest showers
40-inch flat screen with Cable TV
CD/DVD/Player/iPod doc
Surround sound system
Marble floors
Daily-stocked mini-bar
Living area with sofa
Free Hi-Speed WiFi
24-hour room service
Private terrace
And much more
WEDDINGS
Paradisus Playa del Carmen is the perfect destination for couples looking for endless romance, from dream weddings to unforgettable honeymoons and anniversaries to celebrate and commemorate with your partner, friends and family. Discover our packages, all of which have been designed with meticulous attention to every last detail.Simple and pure, just like your love and now Paradisus Resorts gave you opportunity to showcase your commitment to each other through their Allure Collection Package. Designed for couples who appreciate the softer side and let their love speak for themselves, this wedding experience is sure to delight the senses.
HEALTH AND SAFETY
Melia hotels have published new cleaning and disinfection protocols, including new cleaning equipment and products to be used from the arrival of customers until their departure in all touch points. They also have created a special prevention and maintenance plan for air conditioning, heating, refrigeration and water systems to guarantee air quality and the disinfection of terminal points and equipment.
Customers can decide whether they want to use the cleaning service during their stay. Cleaning will always be done when the customer is out of the room. After disinfection of rooms and meeting rooms, all frequently used items (glasses and remote control) and the entrance to the room will be sealed.
An ambassador is appointed in each hotel to guarantee the implementation of the Stay Safe with Meliá program.
Protective screens have been installed where necessary, and a space management tool has been implemented to reduce capacity in restaurants, meeting rooms and swimming pools and manage bookings to guarantee social distancing and personal space.
For more information on Melia Hotels International, Paradisus Playa del Carmen, Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS