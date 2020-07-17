Bahia Principe Re-Opens Three More Properties
Bahia Principe is re-opening three more properties in the next couple of weeks in the Canary Island of Tenerife and one more in Mallorca.
Hotel Phiero Bahia de Palma (Mallorca) will open July 25, Bahia Principe Sunlight Tenerife will open August 1 and Bahia Principe Fantasia Tenerife will open August 10.
As of July 1, the hotel chain had already opened a total of 6 hotels in all destinations where they operate – Spain, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Mexico.
The Bahia Principe Luxury Akumal (Rivera Maya), Bahia Principe Fantasia Punta Cana, Bahia Principe Luxury Ambar (Dominican Republic), Bahia Principe Sunlight Coral Playa (Palma de Mallorca) and Bahia Principe Costa Adeje (Tenerife) all opened July 1.
The rest of the hotels will be opening gradually according to demand and the evolution of the situation, taking into account the state of each destination.
“We plan to open our hotels in tiered fashion, and each opening will hinge on criteria of responsibility for safeguarding the health and well being of our guests and employees,” said Encarna Pinero, Vice-President and CEO of Group Pinero.
