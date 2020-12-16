AMResorts Celebrates Agents with "Amazing Agent Celebration" in MX
AMResorts hosted its first-ever Amazing Agent Celebration in Mexico.
The four day gathering held at Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya recognized 77 of AMResorts’ top-performing agents and travel agent leadership from the United States and Canada. The event showcased the company’s appreciation for its loyal travel agent community with complimentary travel and resort accommodations and spotlighted its award-winning brands, while giving agents access to meet and engage with AMResorts® executives and senior leadership team.
Held from December 3 through December 6, the Amazing Agent Celebration featured a welcome reception, executive panel, fun resort activities, immersive outdoor excursions, and a socially-distanced gala to close out the grand celebration. Executives in attendance included Alejandro Reynal, CEO and President of Apple Leisure Group, Gonzalo del Peón, Group President of AMResorts Americas & Global Commercial, Colette Baruth, Senior Vice President, Global Commerce and Distribution of AMResorts® Americas, Mary Ellen Burke, National Director of Sales of AMResorts and Carolina Bellina, Senior Director of Canadian Sales & Consortia Relations of AMResorts.
“During this extraordinary year, our travel agent community’s strength, resilience and determination has been truly inspiring,” said Colette Baruth, Senior Vice President, Global Commerce and Distribution, AMResorts Americas. “With our Amazing Agent Celebration, we want to recognize and acknowledge their hard work and commitment to delivering excellent service to their clients. We can’t thank them enough for supporting AMResorts in helping bring back travelers to vacation with us once again.”
The event also marked the return of AMResorts’ industry-leading travel agent loyalty program, AMRewards. The program, previously paused in May due to the pandemic, will help travel agents redeem stays at AMResorts branded properties with fewer points, earn cash bonuses and more points for selling and booking in AMRewards, offer new redemption items and more.
Travel agents’ healthy and safety was a main priority at the event with safety measures included such as AMResorts’, best-in-class CleanComplete Verification protocols, temperature checks, social distance solutions such as COVID-19 color coded lanyards to indicate individuals comfort levels with physical proximity and contact, pre-plated gourmet meals and more.
