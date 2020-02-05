ALG Celebrates Groundbreaking of Two Resorts in the Dominican
Executives from AMResorts® celebrated the start of construction Wednesday on two new all-inclusive resorts in Miches, a secluded area in the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic, during a groundbreaking ceremony attended by prominent government officials and local stakeholders.
Two of the 18 management deals secured by ALG in 2019, Secrets® Playa Esmeralda Punta Cana and Dreams® Playa Esmeralda Punta Cana are the first AMResorts-branded properties in this region of the country, and bring total number of properties in the Caribbean to 20. During the last decade, AMResorts has increased its branded room inventory by nearly 300% and closed 2019 with over 24,000 rooms.
“These new deals underscore ALG’s unwavering commitment to the Dominican Republic and the goal of participating in unique projects that benefit our investors as well as the surrounding communities,” said Alejandro Reynal, CEO of ALG. “We will be working closely with our partners, as well as Miches residents, to ensure we exceed the expectations of the guests, while also bringing true, long-term value to the area.”
President of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina; Minister of Tourism, Francisco Javier Garcia; and Javier Luque, President of Inversora Playa Esmeralda & Fuerte Group, joined ALG Executive Chairman Alex Zozaya at the groundbreaking ceremony, where plans for the new complex located on Playa Esmeralda, 45 minutes from Punta Cana airport, were unveiled. Luque noted that the development of this project represents a major growth opportunity for the Dominican Republic, especially in the tourism sector, a major driver of the country’s economy.
These two new resorts form the backbone of the $400-million Playa Esmeralda hospitality development. Once complete, Playa Esmeralda will encompass nearly 1,500 hotel units, as well as a shared promenade, where guests from all hotels can mingle and enjoy a convention center, a theatre for live entertainment, ample retail offerings, and a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa. The promenade will also serve as the property’s main culinary hub, featuring diverse gourmet restaurants and elevated buffets.
On the initial phase, the Secrets and Dreams-branded properties will each encompass 750 luxurious rooms and suites, with 250 accommodations at each resort allocated exclusively for Preferred Club guests. Additional details on each destination below:
- Secrets Playa Esmeralda Punta Cana: Designed with the adults-only concept in mind, this intimate resort will feature four distinct bar concepts, four snack bars and a private lounge for Preferred Club members.
- Dreams Playa Esmeralda Punta Cana: Catering to families, the stunning resort will offer three snack bars, four bars, as well as its own Preferred Club lounge, an Explorer’s Club for Kids with activities for children between the ages of three and 12, and a Core Zone Teen’s Club with entertainment for teenagers ages 13 to 17.
“Miches is poised to become one of the Dominican Republic’s top markets for all-inclusive resorts,” said Javier Coll, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of ALG. “This area has been largely overlooked, despite its significant attributes; however, our team’s long history and proven experience in this market has allowed us to identify and move on this opportunity."
As part of its commitment to driving positive economic impact throughout the emerging Miches, Playa Esmeralda is expected to help create over 2,000 new jobs in the region. Additionally, the development will bring a new network of roadways to the area, which will not only provide access to goods and personnel, but also improve the quality of life for nearby residents.
