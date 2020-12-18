Last updated: 07:11 AM ET, Fri December 18 2020

AIC Hotel Group Project Brings Two New Hotels to The Heart of Santo Domingo

Hotel & Resort December 18, 2020

LATITUD 18
LATITUD 18 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republi

AIC Hotel Group has announced the launch of LATITUD 18 – an attractive and modern executive tourism project strategically located in the central polygon of the city of Santo Domingo. Led by the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader Corona, the announcement presentation showcased the construction of two modern and elegant hotels that will operate under the renowned Marriott International brands, Marriott Hotels and Aloft Hotels.

Set for completion in June 2023, the new construction will feature two 20-floor towers and occupy an area of 568,011 sq. ft. The Marriott Hotel will boast 208 guest rooms, while the Aloft Hotel will feature 192 guest rooms. Amenities will include four levels of underground parking, a café, a gym with high-end equipment, three restaurants with terraces, and 21527 sq. ft. of space for meetings and conventions.

The properties will cater to business travelers who are not only looking for world class meetings & convention space, but also looking for an experience rich in culture. With expansive facilities and a vibrant city as the backdrop, LATITUD 18 will help put the destination on a path to recovery in an industry that's been shaken by the recent health crisis. The location will allow its clients easy access to the financial and commercial center of the city, and serve as an important entertainment offer in the area.

AIC Hotel Group has always stood out in the market for the unique concepts that its hotels offer in terms of experiences and entertainment in their different locations.

