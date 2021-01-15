AIC Hotel Group Offering Discounted PCR Tests for Canadians
January 15, 2021
In compliance with the recent Canadian government guidelines requiring air passengers to present a negative COVID-19 test result prior to boarding an international flight back to Canada, the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, UNICO 20 87 Hotel Riviera Maya and Nobu Hotel Los Cabos will be offering the following for all Canadian guests checking out between January 26 and December 31, 2021 or until the mandates are lifted:
- Hotel will absorb a portion of the on site PCR tests and charge guests $99 USD.
- Tests must be taken up to 72 hours prior to scheduled departure
- Complimentary onsite medical assistance insurance
In the event that a guest tests positive for COVID 19 while at the hotel, the onsite medical assistance insurance will cover up to $150 USD per night for a maximum of 14 nights.
Hotel staff will be assisting guests who need more information, and with booking their onsite testing after they check in. Local off site testing options are also available to all guests for an additional cost.
