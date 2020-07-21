5 Royalton Luxury Resorts Properties Reopen in Mexico and Jamaica
Good news for travel agents and their clients: five Royalton Luxury Resorts properties have just announced their reopening after a temporary closure due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
“After a temporary three month closure, we are delighted to announce that five Royalton Luxury Resorts properties across Mexico and Jamaica are now open!” the group said in a statement.
"Following the advice of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and local ministries of health, the Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa, the Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, the Mystique Holbox by Royalton, the Royalton Negril Resort & Spa and the Hideaway at Royalton Negril are happy to welcome guests back", added the group, who are sharing a video with their guests to give them a taste of what they are looking for. look forward to visiting luxury properties located in the Caribbean.
