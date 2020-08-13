100 Barcelo Hotels Win TripAdvisor Awards
100 Barceló Hotel Group hotels and resorts in 16 countries have obtained the ‘Travelers’ Choice’ (previously called the Certificate of Excellence), recognition received from the opinions of millions of TripAdvisor users around the world.
Among them, 6 hotels and resorts have been included in the ‘Best of the best’ list, an exclusive category that recognizes ‘the best hotels among the best’ for its exceptional service, quality and customer satisfaction.
As of August 7, 2020. The relative return to normality has allowed us to resume some habits such as the awarding of prizes to the best-rated hotels by users of travel websites. Thus, the prestigious portal of opinions TripAdvisor has published the name of the winners of its well-known “Travelers' Choice” awards, previously called “Certificates of Excellence”, which recognizes companies that constantly demonstrate a commitment to excellence in hospitality.
This year, coinciding with the celebration of the 20th edition of these awards, Barceló Hotel Group has achieved that 100 hotels in 16 countries around the world have received this prestigious recognition from TripAdvisor users. A recognition that takes into account the quality, quantity and topicality of the opinions of the travelers during a period of 12 months. Barceló’s award-winning hotels are located in Spain (60), Mexico (15), United Arab Emirates (4), Czech Republic (4), Dominican Republic (3), Portugal (2), Turkey (2), Germany (1), Greece (1), Costa Rica (2), Guatemala (1), Aruba (1), Morocco (1), El Salvador (1), Italy (1) and Tunisia (1).
Additionally, 6 Barceló Hotel Group establishments have been included in the prestigious Travelers ‘Best of the best’ list of the “Travelers Choice”, the highest recognition given by TripAdvisor. An exclusive selection of the best hotels in the world that stand out for their exceptional service, quality and customer satisfaction that keeps travelers coming back. These hotels are located in Spain (3), Dominican Republic (1), Mexico (1) and Guatemala (1), and have been awarded with a total of 11 awards. To highlight, the Royal Hideaway Corales Resort (Tenerife) with 5 recognitions, among them, being considered one of the 10 best luxury hotels in Spain or one of the 10 most romantic in Spain.
