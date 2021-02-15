Win-Win: Virtuoso Program Connects Agents With Canadian Suppliers
Canadian agents are finding it almost impossible to sell the foreign trips they’ve traditionally relied on. Canadian hotels and tour operators, in turn, aren’t getting the foreign clients they need to keep going.
It’s a tough situation all around. But Virtuoso is helping out.
Wendy Davis of Zebrano Travel in Toronto, a top Virtuoso network agent, says Virtuoso agents across the country have formed a group to try to get more Canadians to take high-end trips in their own country. It’s a boon for agents and it’s a potential godsend for hoteliers, restaurant owners and tour operators who normally rely on Americans or folks coming into Canadian ports on the big cruise ships, which have been banned until the end of February, 2021.
Davis says she’s taken a series of steps to try to help agents, including setting up a Sharepoint (a program from Microsoft Office) that allows every Virtuoso agency in the country to connect privately and access a series of folders.
“As each property comes up with what they want to do I post that, and the agencies can all come in and grab that and forward that off to their team. And we have monthly Canadian collaboration calls to brainstorm best practices, this program.
“We’re contacting each Virtuoso Preferred Supplier in Canada and letting them know we are here and ready to work together. We’re doing webinars, agent incentives, the whole nine yards.”
Davis said the program has received great reviews from the likes of Carlson Wagonlit, Maritime Marlin and other agencies who need ideas and destinations for their advisors to sell after a terribly difficult year.
Davis said they’ve set up a place where agents can find exclusive Virtuoso offers. They’re also educating advisors on what’s available, because most agents aren’t used to selling Canada the way they have to these days.
“We sell Europe, we sell everything, especially during the summer season. And we sell the U.S. and a lot of Caribbean. And now we have just Canada. Virtuoso is luxury; we’re the world’s largest luxury network, so we’re talking to our partners here in Canada saying ‘Let’s work together.’”
“We need clients,” she said. “Anything we can to encourage people to help the travel industry and help agents is needed badly, because we’re stuck. We don’t know when this is all going to end, so we have re-group here and figure out what we can do.”
“We have to do something. And we (agents) are the perfect channel for this. We can create experiences. Our agency is about epic experiences, and I can create that in Canada. Why not?”
Davis said Virtuoso suppliers are offering added commission, which of course helps right now and gets the attention of advisors. They’re also giving Virtuoso agents guaranteed upgrades at the time of booking, with two category upgrades quite common, especially at city hotels, as well as early check-in and late checkout where available, and also exclusive amenities and experiences. And they’re providing daily credits to encourage guests to use on-site spas and food and beverage service.
“So far all the suppliers we have contacted are very excited to work with us and to encourage Canadians to travel in Canada this year,” Davis explained. “It’s not easy to become a Virtuoso supplier. We look for the best of the best with unique experiences, sustainability and diversity. Properties like Fogo Island Inn, Clayoquot, Sonora, Fairmont Hotels, Manoir Hovey, Fox Harb’r in Nova Scotia, etc.”
“The focus is to keep the hotels and resorts operating and they’re staff working until Canada opens up again,” she said. “We need each other right now. So many employees depend on these resorts, and the resorts can’t afford to lose their teams and start over again in a year.”
Davis said she has been thinking perhaps Canadian agents would be able to sell Europe trips for the fall. Now, given the delays in vaccinations and what she calls an “excruciating” lack of information about the process, she’s not sure.
“Our focus is now Canada, and what we can do to sell (Canadian destinations).”
Davis said the recent decision by the Canadian government to ban all large cruise ships from Canadian waters through the end of February 2021 is devastating for tourism in Vancouver, Victoria, Montreal, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada.
“We’ve got all kinds of suppliers who would normally service that industry who are now scrambling. They did tours, they did all kinds of things, so I’m sure there’s an opportunity to have Canadian clients do those activities.”
Of course, Davis points out we first need borders to open within The True North.
“Canada should be opening to Canadians first, which hasn’t been the case. Let’s just all logically figure we’re going to open up in Canada, hopefully soon, and then our hotels can open properly and more fully and we can move around the provinces openly. And that’s where I think there’s potential. We have to make sure we’re well up to speed on all the properties and who’s open and who’s not.”
On the luxury front, Davis said she’s still not sure about when some of Canada’s top properties will open; Fogo Island in Newfoundland and both Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge and Sonora Resort in B.C.
“They all had American bookings. They’re going to have to maybe replace those bookings with Canadians and change their marketing. Hence the program that I am quarterbacking for Virtuoso agents in Canada,” she said.
“Our agencies have to get the message to advisors. They’re not used to selling Canada like this, so we have to get them focused on it and help them generate some business. We’ve got some pretty crazy, epic stuff here. Let’s promote it and be proud of it and get our clients booking it.
Davis said Virtuoso, like other agency groups, has been searching for new ways of doing business. They recently started working with Destination Canada, which is now a Virtuoso Supplier. Destination Canada has traditionally sold foreign residents on the virtue of the True North, but last year shifted gears and started promoting stay-at-home trips for Canadians.
Virtuoso, like any good company in changing times, also has altered course.
“We’re talking with suppliers that work with RV rentals. We’re figuring out which companies are creating Canadian tours. People are getting creative and we’re getting some cool ideas,” Davis said.
“I can do Prince Edward County and just change it. Instead of going to Napa you do Prince Edward County the Zebrano way, and that’s pretty cool. “
