TTAND Named to Air Canada Circle of Excellence for Second Time
Host Agency & Consortia Marsha Mowers February 26, 2020
The Travel Agent Next Door has been named to the Air Canada Circle of Excellence for 2019, for the second year in a row.
“We are extremely proud to be named to the Air Canada Circle of Excellence again this year,” said Flemming Friisdahl, Founder, The Travel Agent Next Door. “We look forward to continuing to grow with our preferred partner, Air Canada --and enjoying the privileges that being part of the Circle of Excellence provides our travel professionals.”
The Air Canada Circle of Excellence Award provides access to the Air Canada Elite Customer Care Centre and a dedicated Air Canada Account and Customer Support Team.
“Air Canada is very pleased to once again acknowledge TTAND as recipient of the Air Canada Circle of Excellence for 2020,” said Steve Goodfellow, Director Sales, Eastern and Western Canada. “ TTAND continues to be a strategic partner of Air Canada and we are very appreciative of Flemming and the entire TTAND team for their ongoing support and partnership. TTAND are true AC partners. Congratulations TTAND and I’m looking forward to further mutual growth in 2020.”
“For every Independent Agent selling Air Canada and to everyone at The Travel Agent Next Door Head Office, who provide unparalleled assistance to agents with innovative tools and training, thank you and congratulations for achieving Circle of Excellence for a second consecutive year. I am looking forward to a successful 2020,” said Chantal Podgorski, Senior Key Account Manager, Air Canada.
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Marsha Mowers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS