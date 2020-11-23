TTAND Named Ensemble's Top Agency for 2019
Host Agency & Consortia November 23, 2020
The Travel Agent Next Door has been named the number one agency for total sales with Ensemble suppliers in 2019 for Ensemble Canada.
The award was presented last week at the Ensemble virtual conference.
“We are extremely proud of this accomplishment by our agents,” said Flemming Friisdahl, CEO, TTAND.
”They achieved this after only two years of us joining Ensemble. We accept this award on behalf of all of our agents.”
The award was presented virtually to TTAND by David Harris, CEO, Ensemble
