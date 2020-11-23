Last updated: 06:58 AM ET, Mon November 23 2020

TTAND Named Ensemble's Top Agency for 2019

Host Agency & Consortia November 23, 2020

TTAND
The Travel Agent Next Door was awarded the Highest Sales Award after only two years with Ensemble.

The Travel Agent Next Door has been named the number one agency for total sales with Ensemble suppliers in 2019 for Ensemble Canada.

The award was presented last week at the Ensemble virtual conference.

“We are extremely proud of this accomplishment by our agents,” said Flemming Friisdahl, CEO, TTAND.

”They achieved this after only two years of us joining Ensemble. We accept this award on behalf of all of our agents.”

The award was presented virtually to TTAND by David Harris, CEO, Ensemble

