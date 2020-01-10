Last updated: 06:39 AM ET, Fri January 10 2020

TTAND named Celebrity Canada Account of the Year

Host Agency & Consortia January 10, 2020

The Travel Agent Next Door
From left: Shean Carmichael, TTAND Director of Marketing; Penny Martin, TTAND VP of Agent Experience; Brenda Lynne Yeomans, Celebrity Cruises Strategic Market Manager Canada; Flemming Friisdahl, Founder, TTAND; and Kris Campbell, TTAND Training Coordinator.

The Travel Agent Next Door has won Celebrity’s top award for Canada, the Celebrity Account of the Year 2019 for Canada.

According to Brenda Yeomans, Celebrity Cruises Strategic Market Manager Canada, the award is based on exceeding revenue growth with Celebrity’s corporate brand goals in 2019 and meeting and exceeding Average Price per day goals-- and growing group business with Celebrity. It also is awarded for encouraging TTAND Travel Advisors to become Celebrity Five Star Graduates and Ambassadors for the brand and being a true partner with Celebrity Cruises.

“I am absolutely thrilled that The Travel Agent Next Door has won the Canada Account of the Year 2019! I have enjoyed every moment of this 5 year journey, as Flemming and Penny have led this organization to where they are today,” said Yeomans.

“From the beginning, it was always about the people, and ensuring that our Partnership together was a win for everyone. That dream has come true. Congratulations to all of the Travel Advisors and employees who have earned this award. “

“We are extremely proud to have been recognized by Celebrity Cruises as the Canada Account of the Year,” said Flemming Friisdahl, Founder, The Travel Agent Next Door. “This partnership really has been a win win win -- we look forward to continued growth with Celebrity Cruises in 2020.”

