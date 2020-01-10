TTAND named Celebrity Canada Account of the Year
Host Agency & Consortia January 10, 2020
The Travel Agent Next Door has won Celebrity’s top award for Canada, the Celebrity Account of the Year 2019 for Canada.
According to Brenda Yeomans, Celebrity Cruises Strategic Market Manager Canada, the award is based on exceeding revenue growth with Celebrity’s corporate brand goals in 2019 and meeting and exceeding Average Price per day goals-- and growing group business with Celebrity. It also is awarded for encouraging TTAND Travel Advisors to become Celebrity Five Star Graduates and Ambassadors for the brand and being a true partner with Celebrity Cruises.
“I am absolutely thrilled that The Travel Agent Next Door has won the Canada Account of the Year 2019! I have enjoyed every moment of this 5 year journey, as Flemming and Penny have led this organization to where they are today,” said Yeomans.
“From the beginning, it was always about the people, and ensuring that our Partnership together was a win for everyone. That dream has come true. Congratulations to all of the Travel Advisors and employees who have earned this award. “
“We are extremely proud to have been recognized by Celebrity Cruises as the Canada Account of the Year,” said Flemming Friisdahl, Founder, The Travel Agent Next Door. “This partnership really has been a win win win -- we look forward to continued growth with Celebrity Cruises in 2020.”
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS