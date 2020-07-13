TTAND Launches "FITTRIP" Challenge for Agents
Host Agency & Consortia July 13, 2020
The Travel Agent Next Door has launched another program for its agents to keep them engaged during the COVID 19 pandemic.
“We wanted to encourage all our agents to maintain some level of fitness if they are able to, as well as raise funds for Pencils for Kids,” said TTAND founder, Flemming Friisdahl. “We are very grateful to our supplier partners for their prize donations to this program.”
FITTRIP is the latest challenge with TTAND encouraging agents to get involved in physical activity and rewarding them for doing so. The challenge will run for a period of 8 weeks from July 6 through to August 30, where agents will have the chance to win prizes through weekly challenges leading up to the grand prize draw.
For every 20 minutes of exercise that an agent participates in, they will receive 1 entry into the grand prize draw to win one of 6 trips available. Trips have been sponsored by some TTAND preferred and approved suppliers: ACV, TravelBrands, AmaWaterways, Globus, Star Clippers, RCI & Tourcan. Entries will be limited to 3 per day to keep the contest fair. With over 50 different types of activities to participate in, TTAND is encouraging all fitness levels to get involved with the FITTRIP Challenge.
TTAND has also teamed up with Pencils for Kids to raise money for the charity. For every $10 an agent donates, agents will be able to receive an entry into the grand prize draw – this is an option for those who may not be physically able to exercise to still be eligible for prizes.
Within 5 days of the challenge started, $2,928 was already donated to Pencils for Kids, with TTAND matching the first $2000 donated.
There is also a sponsorship page which agents can provide to their clients to sponsor them for participating in the challenge, and money will go directly to Pencils for Kids.
There also an additional 24 prizes up for grabs which agents can win through participating in the weekly challenges. Each Monday a new challenge is set for agents to compete in, where they can win anything from a 3 night stay in Mexico donated by Playa Resorts, 2 day car hire with Avis/Budget to $100 & $50 gift cards donated by Gateways, Transat & Hurtigruten.
