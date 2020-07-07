TTAND Launches Contest to Nominate Essential Workers for Free Trip
The Travel Agent Next Door is offering two free trips to Cancun, Mexico to the lucky winner of its Essential Workers contest.
The contest will be promoted by TTAND agents across Canada and anyone can nominate an individual who went above and beyond for them or a family member during the COVID 19 crisis. One trip will be awarded to a front line worker and the other to a first responder.
The contest, which was launched this week, includes roundtrip airfare on WestJet, based on economy class, for up to 2 adults (one of whom must be the winner) from any Canadian gateway that WestJet currently serves to Cancun, 7 nights standard accommodations at any all inclusive Palace Resort (excluding Le Blanc Spa Resort).
“I would like to thank our partners WestJet and Palace Resorts in Cancun for making this contest possible,” said Flemming Friisdahl, Founder, TTAND.” We wanted to offer our agents a way to engage clients and to reward the hard working front line workers and first responders who have provided essential services to us all.”
The contest is open to all legal Canadian residents excluding Quebec. No purchase is necessary in order to participate in this contest.
Frontline workers include anyone working in an industry that was deemed essential during lockdown such as grocery store workers who ensure we had food and bus drivers who kept transit moving and first responders include all doctors, EMT and hospital personnel, fire fighters, nurses, paramedics and police officers.
Nominations can be made up to Sunday August. 16th. Entries can be submitted on any TTAND agent or agency website. The winner will be notified by September 1st, 2020.
The winner will be chosen by a committee of TTAND agents who will review all entries. Entries will have an ID only when being reviewed in order to avoid any biased decisions being made. The committee will choose the top 10 submissions which will go to a vote. All agents will then have the ability to vote for their favourite story. The two entries with the highest votes will be declared the winners
