TTAND Creates Isolation Video Challenge for Agents
Host Agency & Consortia April 22, 2020
The Travel Agent Next Door has come up with a fun and clever way to engage its over 800 agents during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are creating 12 Self Isolation video challenge games that agents can take part in at home.
“We know everyone in the industry is stressed right now so we wanted to come up with some fun ways to engage our agents and ask them to get creative and have fun with us once a week,” said Flemming Friisdahl, Founder, TTAND. “These are meant to distract you for a few minutes and take your mind off everything.”
Saint Lucia Pumps Up the Virtual Reality With New Blog SeriesDestination & Tourism
ACTA Pleased With Additional Relief Measures from Federal...Features & Advice
Marriott Rolls Out Major Program for Hotel Health and SafetyHotel & Resort
A Video Tribute to Earth Day From ArubaDestination & Tourism
He added: “We thought the industry might like to see the results of the first two challenges and what we’ve been doing. If anyone wants help in arranging something similar, just get in touch.”
TTAND agents really got involved with these projects and some of the responses are very creative and lots of fun. Here’s what the agents were challenged to do. A link to each video follows.
Challenge 1: Done that, Been there
Objective: Recreate a Vacation Photo
Game Play: You have 60-mins to recreate an old vacation photo, as best you can while remaining inside your home.
To Compete: You must recreate the photo with as many elements as possible. Still have that outfit? Put it on! Still own that swimsuit? Put it on! Still have that “I thought this looked good on me caftan but realized many years later I was soooo wrong!” Put it on! Once you have recreated the scene take the photo. Once you are ready to share, include the original photo and the recreated photo in the post you add to “The Self Isolation Game” Facebook Group page.
https://vimeo.com/407565207/52fdcf898b
Challenge 2: Orange you glad you bought it
Objective: Put on every item of orange clothing or clothes that have orange in it that you own
Game Play: You have 60-mins to put your look together. Be runway ready with your hair, makeup accessories, shoes, hand bags, ties, kerchiefs YOU NAME IT! This is HIGH FASHION BABY!
To Compete: You must take a 10-15 sec .video of you working the runway in your NEW ORANGE LOOK! We want to see you walk the runway, stop at the end of the runway and strike a pose and then walk back down the runway. If you can’t record a video, then we want 3 photos of you in your NEW ORANGE LOOK in 3 different poses. Once you are ready to share, upload your video (or images) to “The Self Isolation Game” Facebook Group page.
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
Independent by Flight Centre Helps Agents Plan For Success While Working Remotely
TTAND Named to Air Canada Circle of Excellence for Second Time
Independent By Flight Centre Cultivates Family Culture With Agents Working In An Independent Space
Not All Host Agencies Are the Same in Supporting Group Sales
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS