TTAND Contest Attracts 110,000 Consumers
Host Agency & Consortia February 05, 2020
The Travel Agent Next Door has announced the winner of its latest customer contest -- designed to build client engagement on social media and grow every TTAND agent’s client base.
This year’s contest was promoted widely online by TTAND agents and also at consumer shows throughout 2019 and resulted in 90,000 online entries and 20,000 ballots at consumer shows.
“This annual customer contest keeps growing every year,” said Flemming Friisdahl, Founder, The Travel Agent Next Door. “It is proving to be a great tool to help our agents grow their client base and social media presence.”
The contest was sponsored by AmaWaterways and Air Canada and the winner can chose between a 7-night Tulip Time River Cruise or a Paris & Normandy River Cruise.
The winner was Maria Timmons of Brantford, Ontario, a client of Susan Williams of Where2Now, an agent hosted by TTAND.
Friisdahl said that engaging with local communities and growing a client base is an essential component of success for home based agents.
