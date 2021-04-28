TTAND Announces Expansion into Quebec
Host Agency & Consortia April 28, 2021
The Travel Agent Next Door will enter the Quebec market and offer its host agency services to Quebec travel agents and agencies.
“We are extremely excited to offer our services and support to Quebec agents,” said TTAND founder, Flemming Friisdahl. “We have had many requests from Quebec agents and we feel the time is right now for us to enter Quebec.”
Friisdahl spoke with TravelPulse Canada's John Kirk Tuesday and revealed the news. (see video)
TTAND is a member of Ensemble and through Ensemble will offer a French magazine, a range of French language marketing services and tools as well as a French website for agents.
“The website and marketing services and tools will be ready in a couple of months," said Friisdahl.
Friisdahl said he would continue to personally conduct meetings with prospective agents, as he has always done, and looks forward to meeting with Quebec agents who are interested in joining the host agency.
The Travel Agent Next Door recently celebrated its 7th birthday in March. The innovative host agency has sold over $500 million in sales over 7 years and now has 508 Primary Agents and 380 Associate Agents, with 45 staff support staff, giving TTAND the highest ratio of support staff to agents in the industry.
The company has introduced a number of “firsts” among host agencies including:
- The ONLY online system enabling the agent to charge a cancellation fee or a “planning to go” fee or any fee to accommodate agents who want to charge fees.
- The ONLY host agency to have 18 hours of ticketing support 6 days per week and no ticketing fees on any issuing of the ticket
- The ONLY host agency to have developed its own proprietary websites where agents can easily customize 90% of the site themselves.
- The ONLY host agency developing a group module which can collect the customer’s credit card and personal information and still be PCI compliant.
“This past year has been a devastating one but it has also created opportunities,” said Friisdahl. “We will be ready when the rebound comes—and there are strong signals that it is coming later this year –and even stronger in 2022.”
To learn more, agents should email Flemming Friisdahl at friisdahl@thetravelagentnextdoor.com
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS