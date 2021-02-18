TTAND Agent Shalene Dudley Nominated for RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award
The Travel Agent Next Door is very proud of agent Shalene Dudley who has been nominated for the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award which is part of the RBC Momentum Awards.
Dudley was nominated by a sorority sister and is currently in a very rigorous application process after accepting the nomination. Her application will be reviewed and vetted by the independent judging committees.
Dudley said that top regional applicants will then be audited for “accuracy and positive standing in the community”. Winners will be announced at a gala in November. Dudley is also applying for the Rise Up Pitch competition for Black Women Entrepreneurs across Canada.
According to its website, Rise Up is an opportunity for Black women entrepreneurs, at any stage of business, to shine and pitch for the chance to win thousands of dollars in financial awards and resources.
The program has been designed to help Black women entrepreneurs develop key skills, build their networks, and receive the support they need to succeed. Dudley operates Latitude Concierge Travels Ltd. in Oakville, Ontario, a member of The Travel Agent Next Door.
