Travel Leaders Network Canada Connect Event: Signs of Hope on the Horizon
Host Agency & Consortia Travel Leaders Group Jim Byers November 24, 2020
The fog is lifting, and clients are getting ready to make travel plans again.
That was one of the key messages from Christine James of Travel Leaders Network at their first virtual Canada Connect event, held on Tuesday for hundreds of agents and suppliers.
Citing news of coming vaccines and the pilot project for reducing quarantines at Calgary Airport, James, Vice President Canada for TL Network, said there’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel.
“At the end of the day your clients want to travel,” she said. “Reach out to your clients. Let them know you have access to resources like our Travel with Confidence initiative to help guide them into making a comfortable decision.”
It’s also important to understand what a client is thinking during a tumultuous time like this.
Some advisors tell her they don’t want to push and be insensitive, she said.
“My best advice to you is to sell to your clients’ mindset, and not to your own fears. Everybody’s head space is in a different place.”
James said she’s pleased that many Travel Leaders Network partners have adjusted their commission policies to pay agents sooner versus later.
She also noted that many agents were charging service fees earlier this year when the pandemic hit.
“More so than ever, your clients are seeking your advice and expertise. It’s become the new norm.”
James said TL Network did a survey of the retail community and found that 70% of advisors are charging fees.
“Take a long, hard look at how you conduct your business and how you deserve to be compensated” she said.
Many people have put travel on pause, agents were told in a welcoming video, but “Travel Leaders Network never stopped providing the programs and support you need. And when the world is ready to hit play, get back to business, and leave home for adventure on land, sea and sky, you’re right there, ready to do what you do best.
“We’re resilient, adaptable, and when the world needs us more than ever, we’re here, stronger than ever. Welcome to the bridge to the future.”
Agents were able to take part in virtual networking, download brochures and meet one-on-one with key suppliers, including representatives from Barbados Tourism, Tourism Australia, Travel Brands, Air Canada Vacations, Visit Florida, Norwegian Cruise Line, Arizona Tourism, Royal Caribbean and many more. There also was a bevy of great prizes for advisors.
Agents had a variety of workshops to choose from, including “Essential program Updates,” “Professionals Charge for Their Services,” and “The Trusted Travel Advisor – Advising in the COVID Environment Today.”
James took the time to thank Canada Connect sponsors: American Queen Steamboat Company, the Globus Family of Brands, Manulife, Oceania Cruises, Sunwing, TAP Portugal and WestJet Vacations.
James said she can’t wait to get together with TL Network agents and advisors in person and that she’s hoping that scheduled mixers for Toronto and Vancouver can go ahead. She’s also still planning for their big EDGE conference at Universal Orlando next May.
“There is no better time than now to be part of the Travel Leaders Network, the largest seller of travel, with more than 5,000 members in North America,” she said.
For more information on Travel Leaders Group
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS