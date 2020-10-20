Travel agents: Here’s 8 Tips on How to Prepare Yourself
Host Agency & Consortia October 20, 2020
Canada seems to be entering a second wave of COVID 19 and many restrictions remain in place that are hampering the travel industry’s efforts to start up again. This has left most agents with time on their hands. Winter is coming and the cold weather will surely give Canadians a reason to start travelling again but in the meantime, here’s some ideas of things you can be doing to get ready for when that time comes:
1. Call your clients and chat about how they are managing during COVID and how their families are doing and then ask where they might like to go when they can.
2. Build up your client list - take part in farmers markets, Christmas markets, run a contest, host a supplier consumer event on Zoom, ask your current clients for referrals, follow up with former clients, ask family and friends to recommend you.
3. Continuing Education - now is a great time to learn about new product and destinations online. Sign up for supplier and destination online seminars.
4. Volunteer in your community. A great way to meet people and add clients.
5. Join your local chamber of commerce and other business networks
6. Upgrade your computer skills and systems skills through online courses or You Tube
7. Print fliers that you can drop in neighbours mail boxes and pin on neighbourhood message boards in grocery stores, community centres, etc.
8. Learn about Host Agencies and do your homework to make sure you understand exactly what they offer and what they don’t. Now might be the perfect time to become a home based, independent agen or to find the best host agency before the pent up demand for travel kicks in. We all know that people are longing to travel again. Smart agents will use this time to improve their skills and knowledge and find creative ways to add to their client lists so they can take advantage of the boom that is sure to come. And make sure you are with the best company when that happens, so you can earn more and take full advantage of the travel rebound.
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS