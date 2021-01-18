Transat Distribution Canada Welcomes Eight New Affiliate Agencies
Transat Distribution Canada (TDC), the largest full-service travel agency network in the country, is pleased to have welcomed eight new affiliated agencies to its network in Quebec last December.
Kimberley Wood, National Director, Franchise and Affiliate Members for TDC, emphasizes that "it's not just eight new agencies that are joining our network, but solid entrepreneurs with a proven track record who are ready to actively participate in the revival of the tourism industry”.
She adds that "in the last few months, the TDC Network has been proactive, developing a strong marketing campaign with the added value of the travel professional at its core, in addition to launching TDC Campus, the most comprehensive online training program in the industry."
Malik Hadid, owner of the five Voyages Paradis agencies in Quebec explains that the choice to join the TDC network was not difficult.
"The reflection that was required from all agency owners due to this period of uncertainty made us realize what is really important to us. Being as well equipped as possible to be ready when the relaunch comes was a determining factor in our decision to join TDC.
"One can only think of the advantageous commissions negotiated by TDC with its preferred partners, but also of the unfailing support that the team has maintained with its agencies in recent months, particularly through a very comprehensive training program and a marketing campaign promoting travel professionals. It is largely this dynamism that we seeked and that we have come for," Hadid said.
Wood concluded by emphasizing and saluting "the incredible resilience shown by all members of the TDC network over the past several months. I hope that this travel industry we all love will quickly regain its strength.
"In the meantime, we will continue to support our members to the best of our ability”.
