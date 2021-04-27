TL Network: Looming Rebound Means Opportunities for Canadian Agents
A boom is coming for Canadian travel, and agents need to be prepared.
TL Network officials held a briefing for Canadian trade media members on Tuesday, and there was a lot of optimism in the (virtual) room.
While Canada lags behind the US and other countries in terms of vaccinations, the improving inoculation rate for Canadians is making a difference.
“What I’m hearing from our members is that their clients are actually reaching out to them, those who have been vaccinated are reaching out to book a trip,” said Christine James, Vice President, Canada, TL Network.
James said one of their top members conducted a survey of 6,000 clients last month and that more than 60% of them said they’ll book a trip as soon as they get their vaccine.
James said TL Network bookings are at about 30% of 2019 levels but that that should increase as vaccines roll out. She also noted that 2022 bookings are about equal to 2019 levels and that, in some cases, especially for cruises, Canada is actually ahead of 2019 levels.
“In the midst of all the bad news, there’s good news,” she said.
James said TL Network will be moving ahead with its fall regional events in November in Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton. They’ll also hold 14 “mixers” from August to December, and they’re planning on a full conference in Orlando from October 18-21.
James said their work has continued during the pandemic. Their virtual Canada Connect event last November drew 430 live attendees, with more than 8,000 booth entries and more than 50 preferred partners taking part.
Lindsay Pearlman, Senior VP, International Leisure, Travel Leaders Network, said the network actually has added 16 new agencies during the pandemic.
“I think it’s safe to say, that the role of the travel advisor will be significantly different and much more important than it was in the past, he said. “The consumer is looking for a sense of comfort, and they’re going to get that from a travel advisor.”
Travel Leaders Network President Roger Block said a survey conducted last year asked consumers why they’re more likely to use a travel agent now. Sixty five per cent of respondents said an agent can provide the latest safety information, while 23% said an agent can help change or cancel their tickets, and seven per cent said an agent can get them home if problems arise.
Pearlman said there’s significant opportunity out there for advisors.
“Those agencies who are prepared are recovering very, very quickly,” he said. “Those that are standing by to wait and see what happens are going to get run over."
Travel Leaders Group President John Lovell said the cruise industry is losing about $1.5 billion USD per month but that he thinks there could be a mid-summer restart for North American homeport cruises.
“I’m pretty optimistic about the industry,” Lovell said. “I think it’s going to come back a little sooner than people anticipate.”
:We’re starting to see us coming out of this very dark place,” Block said. “I know as soon as Canada opens up there’s going to be a boom in travel. People are going to places that are open like never before.”
Pearlman said Canadians have a way to go to catch up with our cousins to the south.
“But when the governments in the UK and US started to open things up a bit, that’s when you saw that curve go up exponentially.”
Pearlman suggested clients should consider booking soon because of a lack of inventory and rising prices.
James said she’s encouraged by Ontario’s latest COVID numbers.
“If that trend continues …. I think that will do a lot to consumer confidence in general, and also motivate the government to lift or lighten some of these restrictions.”
James said the usual sun destinations are quite popular for bookings, including Mexico, the DR and Cuba. She also said that 80% of bookings are seeing people paying for upgrades or even staying an extra week to relax. And that means more revenue for agents.
“People used to dream about bucket lists; now they’re booking them,” Block said.
James also noted that group trips are big right now.
“That’s a great opportunity for advisors,” she said.
