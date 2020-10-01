TDC Virtual Conference: Networking, Great Advice and Super Mario
Nearly 1,000 attendees. Dozens of Canada’s top travel suppliers. Great prizes. And even an appearance by Super Mario.
Transat Distribution Canada held its first-ever Virtual Conference on Thursday, a four-hour affair that provided invaluable networking time and great advice for agents and advisers.
Using a TravelPulse/Trav Alliance virtual platform for meetings, agents were able to talk with top Transat officials, enter a virtual chat room, download brochures into a virtual briefcase and play for prizes.
Transat Distribution Canada president Joe Adamo said “Ready, Set, Go” was the theme for this year’s conference, a staple on the Canadian travel agenda.
“Now more than ever, it’s essential for all of us to be ready for the moment when travel intentions will increase,” Adamo said.” For me, it really a question of when travellers will be ready, not if travellers will be ready. The desire to travel, this nee for human contact and discovery, is present in each of you and will never be stifled.”
Like a runner getting ready for race day, advisers need to be prepared.
“We’ve been able to stay the course,” Adamo said in his video chat. “This virtual conference is another example of that.”
Adamo also advised agents to keep up with their clients and let them know they’re staying informed about health protocols and other important issues.
Louise Fecteau, TDC General Manager, said she’s been thinking long and hard about the value of travel professionals, especially given the confusing times we live in.
Fecteau said TDC “will be the first network of travel agencies to develop a marketing campaign that focusses on the value of a travel professional. “
She also reminded agents of the importance of charging fees.
“Using the words ‘professional fees’ shows your clients that they are paying fees in return of a real service from a professional. And, believe me, if you take the time to explain to your clients in detail all the steps you take on their behalf in exchange for a few dollars, they will find they aren’t paying you enough.
“Right now you need to stop giving away what you value most; your knowledge, experience and security for your clients. Free service is worthless service. And it is by charging professional fees that we can retain our best clients.”
Transat’s Nicole Bursey emceed a virtual game with Super Mario hiring a travel agent who bounced and boinged around a virtual video game and learned about Transat flexible booking policies, health protocols and more.
Suppliers on hand included Air Canada Vacations, WestJet, TravelBrands, Softvoyage, ManuLife, G Adventures, NCL, RCI and dozens more.
