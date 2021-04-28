Kirk Talks Travel and an Expansion With TTAND's Flemming Friisdahl
Host Agency & Consortia April 28, 2021
In this latest edition of Kirk Talks Travel, John speaks with Flemming Friisdahl, founder of The Travel Agent Next Door, about the rebound he's seeing in travel, TICO and also their expansion into Quebec that's being announced Wednesday morning.
The Travel Agent Next Door recently celebrated its 7th birthday in March. The innovative host agency has sold over $500 million in sales over 7 years and now has 508 Primary Agents and 380 Associate Agents with 45 staff support staff, giving TTAND the highest ratio of support staff to agents in the industry.
