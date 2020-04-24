Last updated: 11:41 AM ET, Fri April 24 2020

John Kirk Talks Travel with TTAND's Flemming Friisdahl

Host Agency & Consortia April 24, 2020

John Kirk Talks Travel with Flemming Friisdahl - The Travel Agent Next Door

TravelPulse Canada’s John Kirk spoke with The Travel Agent Next Door Founder Flemming Friisdahl, in a followup to our recent panel discussion about the industry which included working with host agencies.

It can be argued that now more than ever, there are many agents who are evaluating whether to make a move to a home based / host agency.

Friisdahl sheds some light on the benefits of working with a host agency, such as marketing and client support and discusses how the sector of the industry will emerge after COVID.

