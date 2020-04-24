John Kirk Talks Travel with TTAND's Flemming Friisdahl
Host Agency & Consortia April 24, 2020
TravelPulse Canada’s John Kirk spoke with The Travel Agent Next Door Founder Flemming Friisdahl, in a followup to our recent panel discussion about the industry which included working with host agencies.
It can be argued that now more than ever, there are many agents who are evaluating whether to make a move to a home based / host agency.
Friisdahl sheds some light on the benefits of working with a host agency, such as marketing and client support and discusses how the sector of the industry will emerge after COVID.
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS