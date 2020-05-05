John Kirk Talks Travel on the Front Lines with TTAND
May 05, 2020
During the COVID crisis, TravelPulse Canada has been bringing our readers important interviews with key people in the industry to shed light on policies, updates and thoughts on how our industry will emerge.
In celebration of Travel Agent Day tomorrow, John Kirk went straight to the front lines to speak with 3 Travel Agent Next Door agents from across the country to find out how they’re coping in the midst of this unprecedented time.
Joining us in our interview are Paula Stewart of Stewart Travel Group based in PEI, Jeff Balabanov of Prime Travel and Cruises in Vancouver and Christine Fazakerley, an agent with more than 30 years’ experience based in Niagara.
Watch as we go straight to the tough questions – how are they dealing with the pent-up anger from consumers that is so often directed at agents? What have been some of their biggest hurdles? And of course, so much more.
