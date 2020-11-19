Joelle Goldman Joins Direct Travel
Direct Travel is pleased to announce the addition of Joelle Goldman in the new role of Vice President, Host Services.
Goldman comes from Virtuoso where she was Director of Member Relations, US & Canada.
“We are delighted to welcome Joelle to our leadership team,” said Gerard Bellino, Executive Vice President, Leisure at Direct Travel. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and understands the importance of creating a community within independent travel advisors.
“As the landscape of travel is changing, we expect an increase in independent travel advisors and independent travel agencies looking for a host that provides stability and fosters growth.”
In Canada, Goldman will be closely involved with the Vision Travel brand, which has an extensive history in the independent travel advisor sector and is growing its portfolio of hosted travel agencies. The addition of Goldman follows the recent appointment of Shelby Donley to Vice President, Luxury Services as Direct Travel positions itself to support the luxury travel community.
“Direct Travel is one of the most respected travel companies in leisure travel and I am thrilled to be joining the leisure leadership team,” said Goldman. “We are in the middle of interesting times, but the future looks great at Direct Travel.”
Goldman, who is located in Chicago, can be reached at jgoldman@dt.com.
