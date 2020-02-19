Independent By Flight Centre Cultivates Family Culture With Agents Working In An Independent Space
Host Agency & Consortia Independent by Flight Centre Soheila Hakimi February 18, 2020
It is no surprise that most travel agents get into the travel industry because they have a passion for travel themselves. Yet, when it comes to running your own business, any entrepreneur will tell you, you need to be flexible, proactive and fill more than just one role to ensure your business succeeds. Unfortunately, even in today's digital world, working and building a company independently comes with quite a few challenges that can take you away from what you enjoy most. Thankfully, there are companies like Independent by Flight Centre that not only provide small businesses with all the support they need but allow them to concentrate on what they enjoy most - learn about, participating in and selling travel.
Flight Centre’s Host Agency, Independent by Flight Centre provides new agents and small independent agencies unrestricted access to Flight Centre's unique product and pricing while also allowing independent businesses to be backed by over 100 support staff nationwide. A partnership with Independent by Flight Centre not only opens doors to tools your company needs to operate successfully such as marketing initiatives, industry learnings, and better commissions and contracts, but they also allow entrepreneurs to tap into a larger team and family culture even while continuing to work in an independent space.
Travel Pulse had a chance to catch up with Lee Zanello, Independent by Flight Centre’s General Manager for a small Q and A about how they cultivate a team and family culture so successfully and the impact it has on an agents success - this is what he had to say:
What are the three main pillars that contribute to Independent by Flight Centre’s team/family culture?
I believe that in order to create a family culture across such a vast geography you need to have strong communication, you need to foster community and you simply just need to care. We have excellent communication systems that put every agent in close contact with each other as well as the support teams they need within Flight Centre to run their businesses. It is never hard to get an answer to a question or a suggestion on a product in this environment. We work to create a sense of community, not only through our in-person events and get-togethers but through initiatives like book clubs and health challenges. The fact that we help agents support their own communities through local team or events sponsorships, helps us not only reach our agents but the communities they are in. Lastly, you have to care. We celebrate birthdays and anniversaries all the time, and when times are tough, we are there on the other end of the phone. Part life coach, part friend; we are more than a business partner to many of our agents.
What is your biggest challenge in cultivating a team/family culture within a host agency?
The biggest challenge is the online nature of much of our communication and sometimes agents don’t want to reach out, feeling that they should know an answer and not wanting to appear that they don’t. There is absolutely no such thing as a stupid question, but it’s hard to get that across sometimes; Answering all the questions is exactly what we are here for.
How does Independent by Flight Centre overcome these challenges?
Conferences and events give us the opportunity to meet our agents face to face and to break down those barriers, and we also have a very strong relationship with our bricks and mortar stores. That kind of local support, where an Independent agent can have a relationship with a local shop, sets Flight Centre apart from any other host agency option. Whether it’s a professional place to meet a client face to face or the ability to join the team and learn alongside them during a supplier product session, our shop relationships help us humanize what can largely be a digital presence.
What processes do you put in place to maintain or continuously improve the team/family culture at Independent by Flight Centre?
We have a fantastic team of agents that are on the ground who are our Regional Leaders. They run local events and social get-togethers and they are also advocates for any changes that need to be made. Flight Centre as an organization is a very flat organization – it is not in our DNA to think hierarchically. Any agent can book an appointment in my calendar and reach me directly, and the same is said for our entire dedicated support team. Having online calendars that are fully transparent remove a lot of the friction and increases our accessibility.
How important is the team/family culture at Independent by Flight Centre to an individual agent's success?
At the end of the day, an agent’s success comes down to their drive and determination. We give them all of the tools and structure to run a successful business and the results come from how they use them. But we all need a cheerleader. We all need someone to vent to, to cry to, to celebrate with and to strategize with. We all need people who understand what we’re going through to help us be the best version of ourselves. Those agents who dive in and engage with us at this cultural level are more confident, and with confidence, comes success.
Do you see a correlation between your most successful agents and their contribution to the Independent by Flight Centre’s culture?
There is a definite correlation here. Our most successful agents are the ones who are attending the events, scheduling one on one calls, and are active in our communication tools. There are always going to be agents who are comfortable doing their own thing and they will still find success, so it’s not a rule per se, but a very good, strong and accurate generalization to make.
Is there a mentorship program at Independent by Flight Centre to assist with on-boarding new agents as a way of welcoming them into the family/team culture? Or what does that entry process look like?
We are a year into offering ‘New To Industry’ as a company and we are about to launch our third iteration of the program. Through our learnings, we’ve come to understand that plopping someone new right into our existing structure can often feel overwhelming. While we do not have an official mentor program, mentors are there for those agents who want to seek them. Our culture breeds them. We have agents who will drop what they are doing to help someone new; throughout our organization, there is a sense of humility and we all remember what it was like to be new. Our Shop Relationship program is also a huge benefit to someone who is brand new to the industry. With our newest iteration of the program, we are putting new agents directly into a proper accreditation program and help instill the basics of what being an agent is all about before they learn systems and processes. This is going to be huge for our agents.
How does team/family culture impact customer relationships?
We know our agents are our customers and we recognize we also have a shared, secondary customer when it comes to their travelers. Whatever we can do to make that travelers’ experience better, we will do. By providing a culture for our agents where they feel comfortable and confident to ask for help, where shared recommendations across hundreds of brains are available in a moment, I feel we positively impact that customer experience. That traveler gets to benefit, not only from everything that the agent can provide them but from the caring network that supports the agent and the traveler all the way through the travel process.
