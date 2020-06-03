How Independent by Flight Centre Is Helping Agents with Technology
Host Agency & Consortia Independent by Flight Centre June 03, 2020
Travel is a constantly evolving & changing industry, it is essential for travel agents, especially home based ones, to have access to the right technology to ensure they can properly service their clients, as well as help to make their job easier. As part of the Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), Independent Contractors have access to several different systems, aside from their standard reservation & invoicing systems that help ensure agents can easily operate their business remotely.
We spoke with Independent by Flight Centre about what technology they’re using to be most helpful to their agents.
Workplace by Facebook : The familiarity of it makes it easy for agents, both experienced and new to the industry, to navigate. It also provides them with instant access to all their fellow Independent Agents across Canada as well as the large network of support provided by Independent by Flight Centre. From a host agency point of view, this provides a platform to quickly share information from airlines, tour operators as well as internal departments that our agents can easily access anywhere, even on mobile devices.
Appointment Scheduling Tool: This allows all Independent contractors to make one on one appointments with members of the support team to discuss anything from assistance with invoicing, to creating a social media page for their business or brainstorming ways to grow their client base.
Independent Airfares Online: The system allows non GDS agents to easily access airfares, published, wholesale and commission fares and to book them online. With a global reach, it also allows to search if there are better options available for agents such as commissionable or wholesale contracts for flights originating outside Canada,
Support Centre: This automated help desk allows agents to submit non urgent requests to the Agent Care Team for assistance. If particular request comes in from multiple agents it can alert to a need that perhaps isn’t being addressed and can be corrected. If it is from one or 2 agents it provides a great opportunity for our team to reach out to the agents for some one on one training and help them better understand their business.
Multi Factor Authentication: By utilizing this security tool, agents can ensure sensitive data and access to their systems is protected, ensuring they can work from anywhere.
One of the many things this pandemic has highlighted is the importance of social connection.
“While we currently need to physically distance for safety, thanks to technology we have been able to maintain and, in some instances, strengthen our social relationships,” said Heather Baker, Director of Acquisitions and Social Media for Independent by Flight Centre.
“Although there may not be a lot of travel currently happening, now is the ideal time for agents to be reaching out and building on the existing relationships they have with their clients and there are several ways technology can help them do this in a fun, interactive way.”
Independent by Flight Centre uses a variety of electronic tools that give agents many options to achieve that. These include web conferencing, email lists live streaming and social media.
Baker says everyone is spending a lot more time on social media these days and their agents are no exception. From posting fun travel quizzes to sharing links to unique online experiences like virtual safari tours or the summer solstice stream at Stonehenge, she says there are countless ways to remain top of mind with clients without sounding tone deaf or being insensitive to current circumstances.
“Many of our agents have been reliving past travels through their Insta stories taking their clients on a virtual day by day tour educating them on the destination, popular sites and culinary delights they enjoyed or inviting BDM’s to join them and update their clients on the latest updates from their brand.”
Baker knows the past few months have been tumultuous in industry, but says Independent by Flight Centre is there for their agents, providing them with the support they need in these uncertain times, with many of their agents saying the decision to partner with us as a host agency was one of the best choices they made. Having additional support and resources to help them navigate this pandemic has been vital.
“Whether they are an individual agent or one of the small agencies that have joined us we allow them to work for themselves, but not by themselves, and in times of crisis having someone to lean on and reach out to for support can make all the difference.
We are always looking for improvements and innovations in technology so that we can enhance the services that we provide but at the heart of our business, the strength will always be our people. We are so lucky to have some of the most amazing, passionate, innovative agents in the industry as part of our Indie Family and a support team that is committed to helping them grow both their business and entrepreneurial expertise.”
For more information on Independent by Flight Centre
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS