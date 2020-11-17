Ensemble Kicks Off Virtual ONE Ensemble Summit With Eye to the Future
Ensemble Travel’s ONE Ensemble 2020 Virtual Conference got underway on Tuesday with comments from a variety of travel industry leaders.
Ensemble President David Harris told agents from around the world that COVID-19 has thrown the travel industry “into the deep end of the ocean.”
Recovery is likely some time away, said Harris, but the public hasn’t lost its desire to travel. He also noted there are still opportunities out there for agents, mostly for domestic travel to outdoor places and destinations without big crowds.
“You know as well I do that crises are survived with creativity, determination, grit and savvy,” Harris said. “At the Ensemble level we’ve been working hard to help you, with the tools and resources to make a strong pivot. That positions us to help clients where they are, and not where we’re used to them being.”’
Harris said Ensemble has had to make tough decisions, including staff reductions. But he said
that “every department of the company is working tirelessly to make sure we’re better than we were before, from our consumer programs on cruise, air, hotels and on location, to CRM activity, analytics and more. We know offer more to meaningfully assist you with optimizing your business.”
Harris said Ensemble has created a dedicated COVID-19 reference portal page that includes customizable marketing emails and social media campaigns, as well as providing current health and safety information for partners and suppliers.
Harris said Ensemble continues to look forward.
“To that end, we’re very excited to be embarking on our comprehensive recovery campaign, Mission Restart: Recover Stronger.” This is really about helping you reboot your businesses and re-market your true differentiators.”
“If you think about it, we offer so much that others can’t; domaine expertise in this industry and an authentic relationship with clients," he said. "Clients come back because they know their business matters to you. They know that you’ll put in the leg work to ensure their plans are what suit their interests, and that you’ll continue to evolve the relationship and provide them with the confidence that you can advise them on everything that matters, from the perfect activities for a family getaway with kids that range form four to 14, the one-of-a-kind places that stand out in their memories more than any Instagram post, to the hotel recommendation that reminds them of their honeymoon.”
“Our new campaign focuses on reinforcing these differentiators for clients everywhere, so that we can be ready,” Harris said. “Because travel is coming back. Pent-up demand is significant. One study showed travellers are planning more trips for pleasure in 2021 than they did in the past two years; 3.85 trips to be precise. Thirty nine per cent report feeling very confident about travel next year. Another 44 per cent say they’re somewhat confident.”
“Consumers are raring to go. As soon as it feels safe, we will absolutely see a tremendous surge in demand. And that’s where you will be essential,” Harris said.
Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Cruise Line, echoed Harris’ comments.
“There’s never been a time when the travel advisor community has been more valuable than right now, as we look to move out of the pause and begin cruising again,” he said. “We need you to be fully acquainted with the health and safety protocols that the cruise lines will be implementing when we do return to service, so you can be knowledgeable and reassuring to your clients and our guests.”
Donald said travellers today are carefully looking at health and safety issues, “and when it comes to choosing a cruise, this could actually help distinguish us in the marketplace, as there is no other travel product out there that will have as extensive health and safety protocols as that of cruise. No hotel, no airline, no Airbnb, no theme park, no resort, is at this time requiring, for example, 100% universal testing of their guests like we are.
"This means that now, not only will cruise be the best vacation experience and the best vacation value there is, it will also be one of the best choices for a safe and healthy vacation.”
NCLH President and CEO Jack Del Rio said the virus has been tough on everyone
“Our adaptability muscle is probably really, really sore right now,” he said. “But what is incredible is that we did it. We’ve adapted to one of the biggest shocks we’ll probably ever experience in our lives.”
Del Rio said job one is strengthening consumer confidence.
“This is where you can truly shine as a trusted Ensemble advisor, delivering facts to reinforce the message of safety and security Consumers that are familiar with our industry … know the lengths that we go to to protect their health and safety. We all have learned so much over the past months, and the knowledge we have of the virus is light years ahead of just a few months ago and we know much more about the precautions needed to combat it.”
“I’m confident that cruising will be one of, if not the safest, vacation alternative in the leisure space. Our challenge now is getting that story out there, and that’s you play a very important role. Today you are not just selling your clients a vacation; you are selling them a safe vacation, a safe cruise vacation. All of our brands have provided support regarding the myriad of enhancements to protocols, procedures, on-board facilities, excursions, and other aspects of a typical cruise, in light of today’s public health environment. Share these with your clients. And, if you have questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. Strengthening consumer confidence is something we can – and must – do together.”
The second area of focus, Del Rio said, is to continue to stoke consumer demand.
“We know it’s there. Each of our three brands has experienced some booking record at some point during the pandemic. And we see strength in several markets as guests look again to checking destinations off their bucket list.”
