Cutting Costs Now is Best Way to Preserve Your Agency’s Future
Host Agency & Consortia June 16, 2020
For many travel agencies, revenue has slowed to a trickle but fixed costs are still there. The cost of things like rent or fees, or employees can be the undoing of a business when revenue isn’t coming in.
That makes this a really good time for agency owners to look at options. One option owners have is to join a host agency. This can get rid of a lot of costs and at the same time give the owner and their agents a lot of support.
Right now is an excellent time to have that conversation. These two agency owners recently joined host agency, The Travel Agent Next Door. Here’s what they have to say:
Collette Trabucco, Creative Travel and Tours
I am new to TTAND. I had to make changes due to the impact of Covid 19 and found TTAND to be the right choice for me and my associates.
I’ve operated a storefront for 21 years. The costs associated with it made joining TTAND a perfect fit. I still have my identity as Creative Travel and Tours without the financial stress. Their platform is onestop shopping. Everything an agent needs to know and how to do is within a key stroke. The travel industry is changing and TTAND’s business platform is a game changer.
As a new partner, I was drawn to the TTAND network through talking with various BDM’s that I respect and know to trust their judgement and with them having direct contact with TTAND. Also Flemming’s mandate and vision has made it a good fit for what I needed at this difficult time of change. Maintaining my Identity was crucial moving forward, and it was a seamless transition.
Sharon Rushton, Emerald Escapes Travel
I decided to go with a larger host agency to access opportunities, technology and tools that I could not otherwise have accessed with a smaller host.
Such things as advanced invoicing systems, training modules, and the education opportunities offered by partnering with a larger host can often be a challenge for smaller hosts to provide.
The support system is a huge plus, freeing up time for my associates allowing them to do what they do best ; booking travel and booking in higher numbers, creating higher commissions.
Another huge plus is that much of the material and marketing is branded with my personal business Emerald Escapes Travel Group . Having a smaller agency partner with a larger host offers Emerald Escapes Travel the best of both worlds.
