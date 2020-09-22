"CoNexion at Home" to Be Held Virtually October 1 to 3
Nexion Travel Group is holding their annual CoNexion conference virtually this year, from October 1 through 3. They are especially excited to celebrate their 25-year anniversary and recognize the relentless spirit of members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m thrilled to invite you to attend CoNexion At Home,” said Mike Foster, President, Nexion Travel Group Canada. “Nothing can replace meeting in person, and as disappointing as it was to have to make it a virtual event. our CoNexion conference is a highlight on our annual calendar. I have been so impressed with the interest and excitement of both our supplier partners and our advisors”
Virtual events have become the staple for commincating and education within the Travel Industry since May of this year. Travel Pulse Canada opertates its very own virtual paltform and has powered the likes of Air Canada Vacations, Transat, Travel Brands in recent months with ACTA, TDC, Hawaii Tourism rolling in the coming months. TPC President John Kirk said " This is fantastic news. Regardless of the plaftorm the event is conducted on we are happy to support and promote any programe which engages travel advisors."
Nexion Travel Group is the nation’s leading host agency and are welcoming independent, Canadian-based advisors of all experience levels, including those who are new to the industry, seasoned professionals, advisors working with a team and corporate travel sellers to attend.
CoNexion at Home will offer an array of informative and entertaining general sessions with Nexion Travel Group and travel industry executives, as well as the workshops CoNexion is known for. The event promises the same spirit as in-person CoNexions with informative general sessions, thought-provoking workshops, a trade show and some fun events.
To register and access, visit www.CoNexionAtHome.com . You can see all the conference information at https://nexion.com/conexion-2020/.
“It’s been a different year in many ways, but we’re excited to gather with our members and celebrate our successes,” said Foster. “We hope that we will “see” you at this year’s CoNexion.”
